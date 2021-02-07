Tri-state-area counties experienced a noticeable increase in the total number of residents who died in 2020 compared to previous years, according to provisional figures obtained by the Telegraph Herald.
That includes a nearly 9% year-over-year increase in deaths of Dubuque County residents, and year-over-year increases ranging from 5.1% to 19.5% in the other nine counties in the TH coverage area.
While it is tempting to conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic caused the increases, experts say the links might not be so simple.
“You can say with some certainty part of this is due to COVID,” said Dr. Hendrik Schultz, an infectious-disease doctor and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinic. “I cannot tell you exactly how much it is. … It’s hard to say — is it COVID or is it a coincidence?”
DEATHS CLIMB
Mortality in Dubuque County increased in 2020, from 942 deaths of county residents in 2019 to 1,025 last year. The 83 additional deaths equate to an increase of 8.8%.
According to figures obtained by the TH, there was an annual average of 920 deaths among Dubuque County residents from 2016 to 2019, so last year’s death toll represented an 11.4% increase over that figure.
The spike in deaths in 2020 was seen throughout the TH coverage area:
- Clayton County, Iowa — 40 more deaths of county residents in 2020, a 19.5% increase over prior year
- Delaware County, Iowa — 34 more deaths in 2020, 18.8% increase over prior year
- Jackson County, Iowa — 30 more deaths in 2020, 13% increase over prior year
- Jones County, Iowa — 19 more deaths in 2020, 8.8% increase over prior year
- Crawford County, Wis. — 13 more deaths in 2020, 6.6% increase over prior year
- Grant County, Wis. — 41 more deaths in 2020, 7.5% increase over prior year
- Iowa County, Wis. — 36 more deaths in 2020, 17.7% increase over prior year
- Lafayette County, Wis. — eight more deaths in 2020, 5.1% increase over prior year
Comparable death figures could not be obtained for Jo Daviess County, Ill. County officials only track the number of deaths that occur in the county, a total that includes nonresidents and that does not include county residents who die elsewhere. Illinois Department of Public Health officials did not respond to a request for information concerning Jo Daviess County.
COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS
Local public health officials told the TH that Dubuque County’s death toll from last year included 150 COVID-19-related deaths.
However, accurate COVID-19-related death figures for other local counties could not be readily obtained, in part due to the long and inconsistent lag in time for those deaths to be reported.
For example, as of 5 p.m. Dec. 31, the State of Iowa website reported that there were 136 COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque County. The other 14 deaths — all of which occurred in 2020 — had not yet made it into the state system.
The state website did not display Dubuque County as having 150 deaths until Jan. 17.
Using 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 5 p.m. Jan. 17 as benchmarks for the other counties in the TH coverage area, the COVID-19-related death counts were:
- Clayton County, Iowa — Deaths as of Dec. 31: 46; Jan. 17: 48
- Delaware County, Iowa — Deaths as of Dec. 31: 29; Jan. 17: 36
- Jackson County, Iowa — Deaths as of Dec. 31: 29; Jan. 17: 31
- Jones County, Iowa — Deaths as of Dec. 31: 48; Jan. 17: 49
- Crawford County, Wis. — Deaths as of Dec. 31: 12; Jan. 17: 13
- Grant County, Wis. — Deaths as of Dec. 31: 77; Jan. 17: 77
- Iowa County, Wis. — Deaths as of Dec. 31: 7; Jan. 17: 8
- Lafayette County, Wis. — Deaths as of Dec. 31: 5; Jan. 17: 6
- Jo Daviess County, Ill. — Deaths as of Dec. 31: 24; Jan. 17: 24
Those figures show that in some counties, the spike in total deaths in 2020 was eclipsed by the number of COVID-19-related deaths. The opposite is true in several other local counties.
EXCESS DEATHSThe federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can use mortality data to assess the extent to which COVID-19 has caused additional deaths that would not otherwise have occurred.
Those “excess deaths” represent the statistical difference between the number of deaths over a time period and the number of deaths expected to occur within that time frame based on previous years’ averages.
The CDC estimated that in 2020, 3,400 to 5,400 excess deaths occurred in Iowa, 18,400 to 24,700 occurred in Illinois and 5,150 to 8,600 occurred in Wisconsin.
Examining excess deaths can highlight the true impact of the virus because it considers COVID-19 deaths that were undercounted or misdiagnosed before COVID-19 testing was widely available at the start of the pandemic.
Excess deaths also attempt to estimate the number of people whose deaths indirectly stemmed from COVID-19, such as patients who died from other conditions when they did not seek medical care for fear of contracting the disease.
“They don’t go into the statistics as a COVID death, although COVID probably played a role in their decision to not seek medical attention,” Schultz said.
Calculating excess deaths is complicated by the fact that some COVID-19 victims would have died from other causes had the pandemic not otherwise occurred.
When considering excess deaths, using an average of the previous five to six years as a baseline is more accurate than comparing deaths year to year, Schultz said.
For example, Dubuque County experienced a yearly average of 918 deaths of residents from 2014 to 2019. Compared to that figure, deaths in 2020 increased by 107, or about 12%.
Elsewhere in Iowa, Clayton County had about 24% more resident deaths in 2020 than its annual average over the prior six years. Delaware County had about 23% more, Jackson County had 17%, and Jones County had 17%.
In Wisconsin, Crawford County had 19% more deaths in 2020 compared to that six-year average; Grant County, 16% increase; Iowa County, 13%; and Lafayette County, 15%.
Lafayette County Coroner Linda Gebhardt said she recorded more deaths in 2020 than she normally attends to, but she was unsure to what extent the pandemic was responsible.
“I can’t see any one big spike in reasons,” she said. “We had high numbers of folks who hadn’t been found for a couple of days. … I think depression and some of this loneliness can have a lot to do with people being by themselves.”
Dr. Bobby Koneru, an oncologist who serves on the Dubuque County Board of Health, said that while people might be drawn to the death counts, COVID-19 also has left in its wake a significant number of people with chronic health problems.
The virus has been linked to debilitating symptoms weeks or months after patients recover from the initial infection, including fatigue, muscle weakness, loss of taste and smell and hair loss.
“That’s one of those things, as people decide whether or not they want to get a vaccine, that is important to realize,” he said.