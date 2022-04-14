Short history of Field of Dreams
Today’s announcement of development plans at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville marks a continuation of a journey that began 35 years ago.
Here are some of the highlights of the site and its development.
Fall and winter 1987
Sue Riedel, a longtime local theater director scouting locations for film producer Brian Frankish, approaches Dyersville-area farmers Don Lansing and Al Ameskamp for use of their land for the production of a film based on the novel “Shoeless Joe” by W.P. Kinsella.March 28, 1988
Joined at a press conference by Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, Frankish announces that filming would begin after Memorial Day 1988 and that Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones would star in the movie.
Summer 1988
Production of the film necessitates the creation of a baseball diamond on farmland owned by Lansing and some adjacent land owned by Ameskamp.
April 20, 1989
The world premiere of the film, retitled “Field of Dreams,” is held at Dubuque’s Cinema Center 8.
Feb. 19, 1990
Al and Rita Ameskamp announce plans to restore the part of the film’s baseball diamond located on their land. The decision provides a complete field for tourists, as the neighboring Lansing family already separately maintained the movie site’s infield, right field area and iconic white farmhouse on their land.
1996
The neighboring landowners disagree on the amount of commercial development at the site. The Ameskamp portion of the field, Left and Center Fields, hosts Sunday appearances by a group of volunteers dressed as circa-1919 baseball players and features a concession stand.
May 2000
Iowa District Court of Dubuque County rules the Ameskamps and Left and Center Field of Dreams can operate a corn maze from August to October on that portion of the former film site.
August 2007
Al Ameskamp’s widow, Rita Ameskamp, sells her 93-acre portion of the former film site to the Lansings.
Oct. 30, 2011
Go the Distance Baseball LLC, owned and operated by Chicago-area couple Mike and Denise Stillman, announces the purchase of the movie site from the Lansings.
February 2012
The Stillmans announce plans for a youth baseball complex at the site, with 24 diamonds, an indoor training facility, dormitories for traveling teams, a ropes course, an amphitheater and enhancements to the movie site.
September 2016
The first Team of Dreams event is held. The event features 11 legendary former Major League Baseball players and includes a celebrity softball game at the Field of Dreams site.
Aug. 8, 2019
The Chicago White Sox announce plans to play a regular season game against the New York Yankees on Aug. 13, 2020, at a temporary field adjacent to the movie site.
Aug. 3, 2020
After COVID-19-related scheduling changes replaced the Yankees with the St. Louis Cardinals as opponents of the White Sox in the planned MLB game in Dyersville, baseball officials cancel the Aug. 13 matchup. Instead, a big-league game ultimately is scheduled for August 2021 at the film site.
Aug. 12, 2021
The Chicago White Sox defeat the New York Yankees, 9-8, on Tim Anderson’s two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announces that a game would be held in 2022 as well.
Sept. 30, 2021
A venture headed by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas purchases a controlling stake in Go the Distance Baseball, the company that owns the Field of Dreams site.