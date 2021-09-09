After long federal delays, the processes by which Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois divide up their legislative districts every 10 years are beginning to pick up steam.
Each state has its own method of doing so, but now — after many months of delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and changes made under former President Donald Trump’s administration — states have the data they need to begin drawing maps. These will plot the constituencies of state legislative seats as well as those in the U.S. House of Representatives until after the 2030 Census and will be based on 2020 census numbers.
The U.S. Constitution includes a rough framework for redistricting. For instance, each district in a body must represent roughly the same number of people. And states may not dilute the voting power of minority groups.
Otherwise, states have created their own unique systems — as is clear in the tri-state area.
Iowa
Since 1970, the Iowa State Legislature has conducted redistricting via a bipartisan commission that, with nonpartisan legislative staff, draws maps based on criteria enshrined in state law. For instance, districts have to be as compact as possible and not break up other political boundaries, such as cities or counties, when possible.
Then, the Legislative Service Agency will present a map to the Legislature. Both chambers will vote on that map without changing it. If it passes, it is adopted.
If it fails, lawmakers must provide reasons why. The LSA then considers those when developing a second map for the Legislature’s approval. If the second map fails, the Legislature can begin amending.
“That way, no one party can gerrymander to get ahead,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “The politics is out of it for at least the first two maps. Iowa has, nationwide, the gold standard.”
Jochum is the only area lawmaker in any of the three states who has experienced even one redistricting. She has gone through two, in 2000 and 2010.
In neither of those did the Legislature fail to pass a map in the first two tries.
“We have never gotten that far,” Jochum said. “It’s worked great every time. I have no reason to think it won’t again.”
In 2000, the Legislature voted down the first map, but approved the second. In 2010, the Legislature approved the first map.
Political realities in Des Moines were different in both of those years, however. In 2000, Republicans controlled both chambers of the Legislature, but a Democrat was governor. In 2010, Democrats had the trifecta. Now, Republicans have a trifecta.
Iowa Reps. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, did not respond with comment for this story.
But, in late July, Lundgren told the Telegraph Herald that Iowa was lucky to have its nonpartisan redistricting process and that she knew of no plans to circumvent it.
Because of the stricter, nonpartisan structure, Iowa has a more solid timeline ahead for redistricting. Upcoming dates:
- Thursday, Sept. 16 — The Legislative Services Agency plans to present its first map to the Legislature.
- Sept. 21-23 — The Temporary Redistricting Advisory Committee has planned virtual, statewide public hearings (times and info yet to be provided) to gather Iowans’ input on the maps.
The Legislature then has 45 days to convene a special session to vote on the map.
Illinois
In Illinois, no such nonpartisan process exists.
Instead, the Legislature has full control. And right now, that means Democrats, who control the House, Senate and governor’s mansion.
The Illinois Legislature is farthest ahead in the tri-state area. Democrats have already passed state legislative district maps along party lines.
Just as quickly, nonpartisan analysts nationally have labeled the map as strongly gerrymandered to Democrats’ advantage. Republicans and other groups have filed several lawsuits.
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said his party’s point-of-view is that the map missed deadlines in the state constitution.
“Our position is that we don’t believe its constitutional to change the map after June 30,” he said. “If you don’t have an effective map by June 30, it triggers an independent commission.”
So that needs to work through the judicial process, but Chesney said he expects it to have done so within 90 days.
The Illinois Legislature tackled state-level districts first. A Congressional district map is expected by the end of October.
Wisconsin
In Wisconsin as well, the Legislature and governor are responsible for redistricting.
And there, control is split — Republicans control both the Assembly and Senate, but Democrat Tony Evers is governor, with veto control. In 2010, Republicans controlled all three and drew a map that has been considered particularly gerrymandered nationally.
Evers put together the nonpartisan People’s Maps Commission in 2020 to create a map proposal. The commission has held virtual public input and data gathering sessions since.
But, area lawmakers say Republicans in the majority are busy now putting together a map of their own.
“The Republicans will draw maps. The Democrats will draw maps. The governor will probably draw a map,” said Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville. “Whether the map we send is a combination of those, we will see.”
Both he and Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, said they think the process will go smoothly.
“I’m confident that at the end of the day we will pass a map that the governor can sign,” Tranel said.
Wisconsin’s only hard deadline is that a map must be in place by the time candidates’ filing paperwork is due in April 2022.