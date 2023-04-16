BELLEVUE, Iowa — Over the years, Bellevue resident Steve Roling has watched local train traffic change, first while working for railroads and now from just outside his home.
Roling’s front door is less than 50 feet from the Canadian Pacific line that bisects his city. And in the past few years, he said, the trains seem to have gotten longer.
“They started doing longer trains last summer for sure, especially heading north,” he said, just as a train became audible in his kitchen. “Used to be, the average would be 90, 110 or 120 (rail cars per train) on the high end. Now you get tired of counting at 100. The train will still be coming into the south end of town.”
The nature of train traffic in the tri-state area is expected to continue shifting in the coming years with the newly minted merger of two major railways, which is expected to cause a spike in the number of trains rolling through the area.
Canadian Pacific Railway’s recent buyout of Kansas City Southern Railway Co. is one of the latest ways trains have made headlines in recent years, raising rail’s profile for both local and federal officials.
In addition to the merger, railways nationally have faced major employee strikes and high-profile derailments, with a combination of all those factors leading some federal officials to call for tighter regulations on the rail industry.
At the same time, new technology and corporate strategies by railways are changing how trains ship freight across the country.
Local communities are a hub for rail traffic. Canadian Pacific and Canadian National trains follow the west bank of the Mississippi River north and south through the area, on tracks that cut through area communities including Guttenberg, Dubuque and Bellevue. At Dubuque, Canadian National also sends trains west on tracks that run through communities including Peosta and Dyersville, then bisect the width of Delaware County, including Manchester, where another line runs south out of town. BNSF runs tracks north-south along the east bank of the Mississippi, including cutting through East Dubuque in Illinois and Cassville, Wis.
So local governments, residents and the rail companies are interacting in new ways, as the rail industry changes, too. The City of Dubuque completed a long-planned set of tunnels under a Canadian Pacific rail yard, to increase capacity of the Bee Branch Creek stormwater channel last summer. Officials also are working with area railroad companies on overpasses to alleviate expected increases to train traffic.
“One thing we learned is, you can push the railroad, but they’ll come back on you hard,” said Chandra Ravada, director of transportation, planning and transit for East Central Intergovernmental Association. “It’s a give and take. Right now, we’re having meetings and all three railroads are (cooperating).”
He was one of a large group to visit the nation’s capital in late March during the Tri-State D.C. Fly-In. Several members of that group met with federal railroad regulators while in Washington.
Neither Canadian National nor BNSF replied to requests for comment.
Trains on the brain
Recent news headlines related to trains have made the rail industry top-of-mind for local, state and federal officials.
In 2022, supply lines already stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic were harried further by strikes among rail worker unions concerned about sick pay and time off.
And in March, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board approved the acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway Co. by industry giant Canadian Pacific Railway. The merger is expected to significantly increase train traffic in the area, including through Dubuque.
Multiple high-profile train derailments also have happened so far this year.
In February, a train owned by Norfolk Southern Corp. derailed and crashed in East Palestine, Ohio. The crash prompted the controlled release and eventual ignition of a hazardous chemical from some tank cars.
In late March, several train cars owned by BNSF Railway Co. — which owns a rail yard in East Dubuque, Ill. — derailed and caught fire in Raymond, Minn.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg headed to the sites of each derailment and called for further regulation of and action by rail companies.
“The biggest thing that I have asked them to do is change course in resisting regulation,” he said of railroad companies in an interview with National Public Radio in late March. “They and the entire freight/railroad lobby have fought tooth-and-nail, year after year, against stricter standards. I think the opportunity and the obligation before us right now — speaking not just for us as a department, but for the country, including Congress — is to push that standard much higher.”
In the wake of the Norfolk Southern crash in Ohio, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced the Railroad Safety Act of 2023. The bill would require most trains carrying hazardous materials to give advance notice to state emergency response agencies, reduce blockages of rail crossings, more regularly conduct inspections and safety audits, and pay significantly higher fines in case of accidents that cause harm, among a long list of changes. It would also task the U.S. transportation secretary with developing further regulations on train length and weight, routes and speed restrictions, signaling and more.
Rules of the rail
Currently, railroads and their owners operate largely without the oversight of local or state government, answering to the Surface Transportation Board if something goes wrong.
The board is made up of five members nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to five-year terms. It also has around 400 employees nationwide.
On railroad property, only the STB can truly enforce laws. The board works in tandem with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration, which administers railroad policy.
Ravada said many people misunderstand the separation between law enforcement related to the rail sector versus that of other businesses.
“People think, ‘Oh the railroad is in Iowa, so it follows Iowa laws.’ That doesn’t mean anything,” he said at the D.C. Fly-In. “Once you’re in their right-of-way, it’s their rules and their regulations.”
Ravada was among a group of area leaders at the fly-in who met with representatives of the DOT and STB on a number of topics, including local governments’ plans related to the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.
City of Dubuque Civil Engineer Deron Muehring also was part of that group and said discussions with the Federal Railroad Administration had been helpful, especially as the city seeks to develop quiet zones — stretches in which trains are prohibited from blowing their horn but that require more traffic signals for at-grade crossings.
“We’ve been looking at (a quiet zone in downtown Dubuque) since four years ago,” he said. “Our crossings are so close together, you can’t do just one (quiet zone). People think the FRA is against quiet zones, but really they just want to be sure of the safety.”
Muehring said the traffic signal infrastructure needed would cost from $300,000 to $500,000 for each crossing. There are 11 primary main-line at-grade crossings without a bridge over them.
Bellevue has had a quiet zone for many years, but it led to the closure of most at-grade crossings there to pedestrian and automobile traffic.
Roling said his city’s quiet zone had been a mixed blessing.
“It is nice not having horns,” he said. “And I can’t recall that there’ve been any accidents in the time there’s been no horns. Of course, they’ve upgraded the crossings with lights and things.”
But as trains have gotten longer, Roling worries about safety problems that could arise if a train gets stopped when the city’s volunteer fire department crews need to cross the tracks. There is an underpass that grants access on the south end of town, but it has a lower clearance than many newer fire trucks’ height.
City of Bellevue Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said city staff members have expressed their concerns about access, but that CP staff had not shared them.
“We wanted to know if there could be discussion about opening up some of the (closed) railroad crossings,” she said. “That would help with the bottleneck. I’m not sure our new ladder truck can (fit through the underpass), although most of our equipment can. But our underpass road, if it’s flood season, it can be flooded. What the railroad stands by is the more railroad crossings that are closed, the safer it is.”
Mergers
Canadian Pacific’s acquisition of Kansas City Southern is the latest in a long line of railroad mergers over the decades.
By 1998, mergers had led to four dominant rail companies in the U.S. — Norfolk Southern, CSX Corp., Union Pacific and BNSF. Other key developments since then include Canadian Pacific absorbing the Iowa, Chicago and Eastern Railroad and the Dakota, Minnesota and Eastern in 2008, and billionaire Warren Buffet buying BNSF in 2009.
Before ever living next to a track, Roling worked locally for railroads as they were purchased by others when he was younger.
“First it was the Soo (Line Railroad), then it was (Dakota, Minnesota and Eastern Railroad) — laying track and ties and shoveling rock and sandbagging down at Sabula (Iowa) when it was flooding during the ’70s,” he said. “Then I became a switchman down at a yard in Savanna (Ill.) until moving on to other things.”
The new Canadian Pacific Kansas City now is among the five largest Class 1 railroads in the country, with 20,350 miles of track in North America, including 8,600 miles of track in the U.S., and a direct route from Canada through the U.S. and to Mexico.
In Canadian Pacific’s merger application for the Kansas City Southern deal, CP predicted that the merger would provide direct shipment in areas where goods currently have to be transferred from train to train and create competition in areas where direct, one-line shipping is already available.
Roling, now a farmer, acknowledged he does believe the company having a connected route would be better for commerce.
“That link from the South to the North or, especially, North to South, it’s huge for grain farmers,” he said. “Now Canadian and North Dakota or South Dakota grain can fly through here and almost never stop (to Mexico).”
That will be a boon, as Mexico still purchases a great deal of corn from the United States as part of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement of 2020.
“They are still purchasing yellow corn — 96% of what we sell to them — at pretty significant clips because their livestock industry needs it,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack at a March 30 meeting of the Subcommittee on Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, speaking to U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.
In 2022, area railroads required to report to the STB — BNSF and Canadian National’s top U.S. subsidiary Grand Trunk — counted around 812,000 rail cars and 77 million tons of farm products, mostly field crops. These contributed $3.5 billion in revenue to BNSF and $314 million to Grand Trunk. Canadian Pacific, pre-merger, was not large enough to be required to have the same reports by the STB.
The merger also will lead to significant changes in rail traffic through the area. A recent memo from City of Dubuque Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown states that the merger is expected to double the number of daily Canadian Pacific trains rolling through the city — currently six to nine and bumping up to 12 to 18.
Skrivseth, who has been communicating with CP for Bellevue, said the company has told her to expect the increase in trains to take time.
However, that increase is not high enough to meet the threshold instituted by the STB to make Dubuque a “potentially affected community,” which would require the rail company to work with the city to mitigate potential impacts on traffic and the environment.
Working ahead of the merger, however, the City of Dubuque is planning to construct an overpass at the 14th Street railroad crossing to lessen the impact of additional rail traffic on North End residents. The city received a $2.3 million federal grant last year to design and engineer the project.
Ravada said that, due in part to the federal funding, Canadian Pacific has cooperated with that project.
“They do understand that they’re creating a problem,” he said, referring to the anticipated increase in train traffic. “They also understand that we don’t meet the threshold of them having to address the problem. ... But if we can get money from somewhere (else), they have said they’ll happily be there to support us.”
The companies have told the city and federal government that the merger also would shorten the length of most trains — from an average 9,551 feet to 7,726 feet. That could mean shorter traffic disruptions when they occur.
Tech and tactics on the tracks
The shorter trains are one part of what railroad companies now call “precision scheduled railroading,” an effort that companies have said will improve efficiencies.
The tactic marks a shift away from large shipments of the same product being moved on individual trains. Now, trains increasingly are carrying many different goods in different types of cars.
The amount of traffic in Dubuque qualifies it for company investments for Centralized Traffic Control, which centralizes train signaling and routing decisions — another example of companies’ plans to improve efficiencies.
Canadian Pacific Media Relations Manager Andy Cummings credited Precision Scheduled Railroading — which that railroad has used for more than a decade — for numerous benefits.
“At CP, PSR has resulted in years of sustained improvements in safety, capital investment and customer service,” he said in an email. “CP has doubled its level of investment since the implementation of PSR as well as continued to improve upon an already industry-leading safety record.”
However, these efficiency improvements also lead to the railroads cutting paid positions. Buttigieg has been critical of railroads largely investing in technology upgrades and system improvements that lead to this result. Unions representing rail workers have said that these newer initiatives make work and the rail system less safe by taking trained, human eyes off of operations.
Another result of Precision Scheduled Railroading and the Canadian Pacific merger is that more trains coming through the area are expected to be carrying hazardous materials.
In the environmental impact statement to the STB, Canadian Pacific estimated an increase of hazardous materials being carried by the railway due to its merger with Kansas City Southern.
Muehring said the increase in hazardous chemicals is something the City of Dubuque is keeping in mind.
“Rail is just slightly above 1% of hazardous waste spills,” he said. “But what is the impact of that 1%?”
Roling said he has attended most meetings held by Canadian Pacific in Bellevue in recent years and that he frequently has asked what would happen if a train derailed and destroyed his house.
“You see that whenever there are derailments, they never really talk about that,” he said. “They don’t say, ‘Yeah, we’re going to give you full value of that house and then some because it’s a big inconvenience to start over.’ ... They never give an answer. They say, ‘You have to contact corporate office.’ I say, ‘You four guys in suits aren’t from the corporate office?’”
Cummings did not respond to this question posed about Canadian Pacific Kansas City.
Federal law currently dictates that railroads face a maximum fine from the federal government of $200,000 if they violate rules and cause damage.
But, these companies bring in billions of dollars a year. In 2022, BNSF reported $25.5 billion and Grand Trunk reported $3.7 billion in gross revenue.
The Railroad Safety Act of 2023 would increase the cap on fines by several times for most railroads, creating a fine formula tied to the size of the railroad company.
The STB’s approval of the Canadian Pacific merger includes a six-year extended oversight period, which provides conditions related to health, safety and environmental impacts.
The path forward
The Railroad Safety Act of 2023 has been assigned to the Senate Committees on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., serve on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.
Duckworth voiced support for increased railroad safety requirements, if not direct support for the Railroad Safety Act, in recent hearings. She also reiterated her disapproval of the CPKCS merger, due in part to safety concerns. Baldwin has introduced bills to increase railroad safety requirements in recent years.
Both committees have held hearings on the bill, but neither has advanced it to the full Senate.
A companion bill was introduced in the U.S. House as well and referred to the Committees on Transportation and Infrastructure — on which U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., serves — and on Science, Space and Technology.
In Iowa, a few bills have been introduced this session around trains, including one to limit the length of trains to 8,500 feet for safety reasons, with a fine from $500 to $5,000 per violation. That was introduced by Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire. The Senate Transportation Committee voted in favor, 15-1 — with Cournoyer and Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, and Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville, in support — but it has not been brought to the Senate floor. The House version of the bill has not advanced past subcommittee.
States that have attempted to regulate rail companies in the past, though, rarely win out. For example, Illinois passed a law in 1999 to limit blocked railroad crossings, but the state Supreme Court overturned it in 2008, due to federal law preempting state law.
