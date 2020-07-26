With her last days of high school over and done, MJ Stephens can see her future vividly.
She will stay at home in Platteville, Wis., this fall to start school at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In the meantime, Stephens is working and saving money to buy a car and get her own apartment in the next couple of years.
In college, she will study industrial engineering and business. She is not quite sure what career path she will take, but she knows that regardless, she will find a good job.
“It’s definitely weird, but like at that same time, it’s really exciting because I know I’m ready and I’m more mature,” said Stephens, a recent graduate of Platteville High School. “I guess it doesn’t seem that weird, but it just makes sense in my mind, like it is the next step.”
After four years, Stephens and other students in the Class of 2020 are finally finished with high school. Now, they are turning their attention to what comes next: college, jobs, moving to new places and starting the next chapter of their lives.
There are some anxieties, to be sure, as they ready for what life looks like after high school and as they move into adulthood. But for the most part, the 16 students interviewed by the Telegraph Herald as part of an ongoing series said they are excited for all of the new experiences that await them, both in the next few years and as they chart a course for their adult lives.
“It’s like a new start, like a fresh beginning,” said Sharik Khan, a new graduate of Hempstead High School in Dubuque. “I’m looking forward to that.”
Preparing for college
Most of the Class of 2020 students interviewed have their sights set on starting college this fall.
For Stephens, who lives near the UW-P campus and whose parents both work at the school, the choice of where she should attend college was clear.
“I just couldn’t see myself going anywhere else,” she said. “Plus, they have my majors that I wanted to go into.”
She recently signed up for classes and was excited to pick courses in which she is interested, unlike in high school, when many of her courses were predetermined. Stephens signed up to take six courses in her first semester, and she knows she has access to academic and personal support if she needs it.
“In high school, you just kind of took classes to take classes, but now each class I take, I’m taking a step closer to being an engineer and having a business degree,” Stephens said. “There’s just a lot more classes to pick from, too.”
She said she looks forward to the freedom that comes with being in college, as well as having more time in between her individual classes.
“I’m a little nervous, but then I think about my transition from like middle school to high school, and I was so scared, but it really wasn’t that bad,” Stephens said. “They’re not going to throw you into the deep end.”
Nicholas Hager, who recently graduated from Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue, Iowa, is headed to Kirkwood Community College, where he plans to get an associate’s degree in criminal justice. He is considering transferring to a four-year school afterward.
He said he feels like Kirkwood will be a good fit for him.
“There’s not as many students as like the other campuses or colleges, and I just liked that since the teachers are more focused on their students and they can help them if they need help,” Hager said.
He said he looks forward to the new opportunities that college will bring and likes that he has the chance to make his own decisions and choose where and what to study. He also will live near campus.
“It will be nice connecting with my roommates and friends from other schools around here that are going to Kirkwood,” Hager said. “It will be nice to make new friends.”
Charting a path
As they enter a new phase of life, students in the Class of 2020 said they are excited to chart a path toward their future careers.
And while Wahlert Catholic High School graduate Isaac Ripley isn’t sure what he will study when he starts at the University of Northern Iowa, he already has an end career goal in mind: becoming a college basketball coach.
Ripley landed a job as a manager on UNI’s basketball team, which he hopes helps him lay the groundwork for a future career.
“I figured the best route would be to spend all day at practice, every day learning the ropes in the shadows behind the main coaches, and I’ll see what goes into practice every day,” Ripley said.
He hopes that he can work his way up into different roles on basketball teams until he eventually lands a coaching job.
“I think I have a good chance to start early down the career path that I’ve always wanted to with the manager job,” Ripley said. “I feel like if I don’t mess it up, my future is in my own hands right now, so it’s basically up to me.”
Thomas Wertel, a recent Platteville High School graduate, is trying to figure out what career path he plans to take after college.
Wertel plans to start out at UW-P for at least the first year, after which he said he likely will transfer to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Wertel said he doesn’t plan to select a major at first so he can explore different options before settling in.
However, at this point, he is leaning toward majoring in English with a minor in business.
“I want to do English, but I need to know more specifically what I want to do before I go down that path,” Wertel said. “So doing a year of (general education credits) would very much help with that.”
Wertel has some ideas of what he might like to do, however. He is particularly interested in copywriting, but he knows the field would be hard to get into.
“I’d have to really be sure it’s what I want to do before I end up doing it,” Wertel said.
Anthony Mussmann, meanwhile, is approaching his one-year anniversary of working at a local manufacturing business.
Mussmann would have been in the Class of 2020, but he dropped out of Dubuque Senior High School last year and said he anticipates staying with his current employer for a while so he can work his way up at the company. Regardless, he thinks he will stay in the manufacturing field.
“That’s where I started, and I’m just going to stay in it,” he said.
He said he eventually would like to earn his high school equivalency diploma, which would open up more job options and potentially help him land higher-paying positions.
“It’ll probably be something I do in the next year or so, so that way, if I do want to go to another job, I have more opportunities that I can go to,” Mussmann said.
Eyes on the future
By and large, students in the Class of 2020 said they have plenty of things to look forward to as they start their lives after high school.
Alisa Marin, a recent graduate of Western Dubuque High School, said she is excited for all the new people she will meet when she heads off to Iowa State University in Ames. She expects the student body there will be more diverse than she has experienced in small-town Iowa.
“I go to school with (about) 200 kids in my grade,” Marin said of WD. “It’s going to be crazy to meet people from all over America, different countries, and hopefully finding people with similar interests as me.”
She also has heard good things about the college experience in general.
“Everyone older than me says college is the best and all that, so that’s exciting,” Marin said.
Still, there are some scary parts about starting college, Marin said. She will be leaving home for the first time and will have more responsibilities.
“I’m mostly excited, a little bit nervous, obviously, ... but I’m excited to figure out who I am, meet some new friends, just work on myself,” she said.
Khan said he looks forward to attending his dream school — Northwestern University — and all the experiences that come with being in college.
“College is a very special experience,” he said. “It’s like, living on your own, and that goes with learning how to live on your own, learning responsibility and stuff but also, even (in) class, learning new things I didn’t know before.”
Khan plans to study biological science on the premedical track in hopes of eventually becoming a doctor. He said he thinks the rigor of the coursework he will face will be daunting, but it’s a challenge he thinks he can handle.
However, he knows that even as he strikes out on his own, he will miss his parents. He said he plans to stay in touch with them so it won’t feel like too much of a separation.
“I’ll be sure to call them at least once every other day,” Khan said.
Brooksey Hudspeth, a new graduate of East Dubuque (Ill.) High School, said she is excited to try new things and explore local places she didn’t have time to visit during high school. Hudspeth is staying in the area after high school and will attend the University of Dubuque.
She also looks forward to learning material that interests her and that will prepare her for a job in the nursing field.
“I’m excited,” Hudspeth said. “I think I’m ready. ... I just want to become a nurse.”
Hudspeth plans to live at home while she is in school, but she knows that one day she will live on her own. That’s a prospect she feels nervous about, though she looks forward to the day when she gets to decorate her own space.
“I’m sad,” she said. “I don’t want to have to leave my parents when I do move out, but it’s just part of growing up.”
Becoming an adult
For the time being, members of the Class of 2020 are focused on the next few years of their lives, including navigating college and preparing for their future careers.
Still, they also have ideas of what they want their lives to look like long term.
“When I look toward the future, I feel like I have my life, every detail planned out, to like what kind of house I want,” said Rylee Capesius, a recent graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. “People say it’s not good to do, but I don’t know — I think goals are nice to have, and then you work toward them and you get them.”
Capesius’ long-term goals include becoming a physician assistant in pediatrics, starting a family and having three to five children, building a house on one of her dad’s farms and then “basically just live happily ever after that.”
Capesius, who lives in La Motte, Iowa, said she wants to stay close to home as she gets older. She loves the thought of living near her family and having her children grow up near their grandparents, as she did.
“I feel like a lot of people my age are like, ‘I want to get out of here,’ … but I’m more the kind of person where I want to stay home here where I’m comfortable, where my family is, and just travel as much as I can,” Capesius said.
Morgan Herrig, a recent graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, said she thinks that while she is going away for college, she will eventually settle down in her hometown.
“I see myself living in Dubuque,” Herrig said. “I see myself moving back after college. I want to have a period of travel and experience the world, but when I settle down, I think I’ll settle back in Dubuque for sure.”
Her long-term goals include finding a good job and starting a family, and she wants to raise her children close to her parents and to one day send them to her alma mater.
“I just would love to have my mom and dad be there for my kids and for myself,” Herrig said.
Before all of that, though, she wants to take the opportunity to travel and experience new parts of the world.
“I haven’t been out of the country before, and I want to be able to experience different cultures and just experience different things,” Herrig said. “I think after college I would want to travel a lot, and then maybe after a while settle down and then hopefully have a family.”
Recent Lancaster (Wis.) High School graduate Kylie Hale sees her future taking her away from Wisconsin and one day to a big city.
“I’ve always lived in this small town, and I feel kind of trapped, and I feel like a big city would be way more fun,” Hale said.
Long term, one of her key goals is to be safe and to keep her family as happy as she is. She wants a job that makes enough money to pay the bills, but other than that, the amount of money she makes is secondary to making a happy life for herself.
“I want to be the house that has the cookouts, and I want to be married to the most fantastic person that I’m actually in love with, and I just want to be happy,” Hale said.
Students in the Class of 2020 have ideas of what they want for their futures, though for some of them, the prospects of family, careers or whatever the future might hold still feel a long way off.
Still, those prospects remain on the horizon — no matter how close or far away they feel.
“It feels so far away, but at the same time, it seems so soon,” Hale said. “I think about them a lot, whether or not they’re soon or far away, because at the end of the day, those are my goals, and that is what I work for every day.”