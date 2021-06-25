DARLINGTON, Wis. — A bill passed by the Wisconsin Assembly would provide federal relief funding to support a local hospital.
Assembly Bill 390 would direct Gov. Tony Evers to provide $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, according to a press release. The bill was authored by Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.
It also would direct the governor to spend $11 million of the federal funding on emergency medical services across the state and $400,000 for a community center in Reedsburg.
Lafayette County officials are considering a proposed plan to construct a $51.5 million replacement hospital. Constructed in 1952, Memorial Hospital is the only county-funded hospital remaining in Wisconsin, according to the release.
The $4 million in federal funding would reduce the amount of money the county would need to borrow for the project. County officials also are considering a proposal to construct a new home for Lafayette Manor, which is estimated to cost $37.8 million.
The bill must pass the Wisconsin Senate before being considered by Evers.