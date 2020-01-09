Southwest Wisconsin voters will cast ballots on municipal, school district and state judicial races when they head to the polls on Tuesday, April 7, for the spring election.
On the ballot are state elections for justice of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judge in Districts 1, 2 and 4. District 4 includes Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. The presidential preference primary also will occur that day.
Local seats that are up for grabs include the county boards in Crawford, Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties.
Seven districts in Lafayette County are contested, including that of District 3, occupied by 11-term incumbent and County Board Chairman Jack Sauer, who faces off against Nick Metz.
The county has been rollicked by controversies over the past year, including numerous outbursts among county board members during meetings and the proposal of a resolution to prosecute journalists.
Residents of the Belmont Community School District will see a crowded ballot with seven contenders seeking three seats. They are incumbent Chris Knebel and six challengers: Vaughn Mester, Brandon Masbruch, BJ Galle, Lucas Clayton, Kim Schmelz and Mike Paulson.
In Lancaster, two newcomers seek to fill two at-large seats on the City Council, one of which is currently held by Council Member Stuart Harper.
Meanwhile, in Shullsburg, Common Council Member Emmett Reilly faces off against Mayor Duane Wedige. In 2018, Reilly also sought the mayoral office but lost to then-Council Member Wedige. Council Member Jim Paquette also will face challenger Verne Jackson.
Darlington Mayor David Breunig will see two challengers, including Council Member Erin Gallagher and Mike McDermott. District 1 incumbent Cynthia Corley faces two challengers, Bernard Biraki and Ray Spellman.
If a primary for local and state offices is required, it will occur Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Local candidates who filed papers by the deadline to appear on the ballot in local elections include:
CRAWFORD COUNTY BOARD
District 1: No candidate
District 2: Linda Munson
District 3: Edward Hayes-Hall
District 4: Brad Steiner (i)
District 5: Duane Rogers (i)
District 6: Carl Orr (i)
District 7: David Olson (i)
District 8: Mary Kuhn (i)
District 9: Wade Dull (i)
District 10: Donald Stirling (i)
District 11: Wayne Jerrett Jr. (i)
District 12: Larry Kelley (i)
District 13: Greg Russell (i)
District 14: Gari Lorenz (i) and Jeff Robinson
District 15: Gerald Krachey (i)
District 16: Derek Flansburgh (i)
District 17: Tom Cornford (i)
GRANT COUNTY BOARD
District 1: Gary Ranum (i)
District 2: Gary Northouse (i)
District 3: Robert Scallon (i)
District 4: Robert Keeney (i)
District 5: Roger Guthrie (i)
District 6: John Patcle
District 7: Greg Frey (i)
District 8: William McBeth and Patrick Schroeder (i)
District 9: Mike Lieurance (i)
District 10: Mark Stead (i)
District 11: Dale Hood (i)
District 12: Dwight Nelson (i)
District 13: Carol Beals (i)
District 14: Lester Jantzen (i)
District 15: John Beinborn (i)
District 16: Donald Splinter (i)
District 17: Steve Porter Wagner (i)
IOWA COUNTY BOARD
District 1: Douglas Richter (i)
District 2: Steve Deal (i) and Jim Wenzler
District 3: Susan Storti
District 4: Daniel Nankee (i)
District 5: Ron Benish (i)
District 6: David Gollon (i)
District 7: Curt Peterson (i), Bill Dolan and Steven Johnson
District 8: Joan Davis (i)
District 9: Alex Ray (i)
District 10: Bruce Haag (i) and Rebekah Marnocha
District 11: Brit Grimmer and Dewan Jenkins
District 12: No candidate
District 13: Richard Rolfsmeyer (i)
District 14: John Meyers (i)
District 15: Bruce Paull (i)
District 16: No candidate
District 17: Judy Lindholm (i)
District 18: Justin O’Brien (i)
District 19: Don Leix (i)
District 20: Mel Masters (i)
District 21: Kevin Butteris (i)
LAFAYETTE COUNTY BOARD
District 1: Larry Ludlum (i)
District 2: Mike Klein
District 3: Jack S. Sauer (i) and Nick Metz
District 4: Charlotte L. Doherty and John E. Reichling
District 5: Andy Schilling (i)
District 6: Katie J. Ellefson and Eric J. Stauffacher
District 7: Bob Boyle (i)
District 8: Kriss Marion (i) and Gary Chapin
District 9: Robert Laeser (i)
District 10: Jack Wiegel (i) and Nancy L. Fisker
District 11: John Bartels (i) and Donna Flannery
District 12: Carmen McDonald
District 13: Ursula Fecht (i) and Lee Gill
District 14: Carol Korn (i)
District 15: Scott Pedley (i)
District 16: Rita Buchholz (i)
CITY OF BOSCOBEL
Ward 1: Barb Bell (i)
Ward 2: Sara Strang (i) and Stephanie Merwin-Brown
Ward 3: Milt Cashman (i) and Kristy Whiteaker-Schneider
Ward 4: Roger Brown (i)
Mayor: Steve Wetter (i) and Lyle Vesperman
CITY OF CUBA CITY
Mayor: Thomas Gile (i)
Ward 1: Gregory Kern (i)
Ward 2: Leland Weber (i)
Ward 3: John Van de Wiel (i)
Ward 4 Craig Hendrickson (i)
CITY OF DARLINGTON
Mayor: David Breunig (i), Erin Gallagher and Mike McDermott
District 1: Cynthia D. Corley (i), Bernard Biraki and Ray Spellman
District 2: Stephen J. Pickett (i)
District 3: Joshua Goebel (i)
CITY OF FENNIMORE
Ward 1: Jonah Roth (i)
Ward 2: Courtney Sheckler (i)
Ward 3: No candidate
Ward 4 (pick two): Adam Day (i). No other candidates filed.
CITY OF LANCASTER
Mayor: David Varnam (i)
District 3: Rose Oliveto
At-large (pick two): Stuart Harper (i), Terry Meyer and Matthew Pennekamp
CITY OF MINERAL POINT
Mayor: Jason Basting (i)
Ward 1: Mike Wagner (i)
Ward 2: Danny Clark (i)
Ward 3: No candidate
Ward 4: David Engels (i)
CITY OF PLATTEVILLE
District 2 (pick one): Eileen Nickels (i). No other candidates filed.
At-large (pick one): Staci Strobl submitted paperwork, but it still is being processed and her candidacy is unconfirmed.
CITY OF PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Mayor: Dave Hemmer (i)
District 1: Nathan Bremmer (i)
District 2: Russell Wittrig (i)
District 3: Kelssi Copus (i)
District 4: Karen Solomon (i)
Distict 5: No candidate
District 6: Todd Myers (i)
CITY OF SHULLSBURG
Ward 2: Patrick Heim (i)
Wards 1 and 3 (pick one): Jim Paquette (i) and Verne Jackson
Mayor: Duane Wedige (i) and Emmett Reilly
VILLAGE OF BELMONT
Trustees (pick three): Mark Pinch (i) and Steve Kenyon (i). No other candidates filed.
VILLAGE OF BENTON
Trustees (pick three): Chuck Wartner (i), Katey Neis (i) and Terry Sheffer (i)
VILLAGE OF BLUE RIVER
Trustees (pick two): Matt Childs (i) and Justin Degenhardt (i)
VILLAGE OF CASSVILLE
Trustees (pick three): Denise Ploessl (i), Ed Fishnick and Isaac Okey
VILLAGE OF DICKEYVILLE
Trustees (pick three): Tom George (i), Jeremy Leibfried and Jay Redfern (i)
VILLAGE OF HAZEL GREEN
Trustees (pick three): John Tranel (i), Doug Kruser (i) and Chris Lisk (i)
VILLAGE OF LIVINGSTON
Three trustee seats are open, each with a two-year term. Caucus: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 220 W. Barber St.
VILLAGE OF MONTFORT
Three trustee seats are open, each with a two-year term. Caucus: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at 102 E. Park St.
VILLAGE OF MUSCODA
Trustees (pick three): Larry Anderson (i), Sanford Miller (i) and David Wiederholt (i)
VILLAGE OF POTOSI
Trustees (pick three): Richard Simonini and William Whitaker (i). Because incumbent Sherri Yutzy filed paperwork of noncandidacy after the filing deadline, the deadline to submit paperwork has been extended until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
BELMONT
School board (pick three): Vaughn Mester, Brandon Masbruch, BJ Galle, Lucas Clayton, Kim Schmelz, Mike Paulson and Chris Knebel (i)
BENTON
School board (pick two): Jean O’Neill (i) and Bob Knight (i)
BOSCOBEL
Area 1: Wendi Stitzer (i)
Area 2: Todd Miller (i)
Area 3: Kim Trumm (i)
CUBA CITY
School board (pick two): Megan Hinderman (i), Brad Collins
DARLINGTON
School board (pick three): Joseph Schilling (i) and Nicholas Zuberbuhler (i). No other candidates filed.
LANCASTER
Area 1: Dean Noethe (i)
Area 3: No candidate
Area 4: Tanya Moore (i)
MINERAL POINT
School board (pick three): Andy Busch, Tony Dahl (i), Joni Heisner, Debra Hintz, Bob Janetka and Gary Sullivan (i)
PLATTEVILLE
School board (pick three): Josh Grabandt (i), Matt Zielinski (i), Curt Timlin (i) and James Wages
POTOSI
School board (pick two): Ben Gavinski (i) and Missy Kliebenstein (i)
RIVER RIDGE
School board (pick two): Kenneth Nies (i) and Josh Copsey
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
School board (pick two): Nicholas Gilberts (i), Duane Rogers and Kristin Heintz Davis
SHULLSBURG
School board (pick two): Chad Teasdale (i) and Jacinda Gunnell (i)
SOUTHWESTERN
Area 2: Steve Hoppman (i) and Christopher Lisk
Area 3: Brian Splinter (i)
Area 4: John Klein (i) and Anne Redfearn