Southwest Wisconsin voters will cast ballots on municipal, school district and state judicial races when they head to the polls on Tuesday, April 7, for the spring election.

On the ballot are state elections for justice of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judge in Districts 1, 2 and 4. District 4 includes Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. The presidential preference primary also will occur that day.

Local seats that are up for grabs include the county boards in Crawford, Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties.

Seven districts in Lafayette County are contested, including that of District 3, occupied by 11-term incumbent and County Board Chairman Jack Sauer, who faces off against Nick Metz.

The county has been rollicked by controversies over the past year, including numerous outbursts among county board members during meetings and the proposal of a resolution to prosecute journalists.

Residents of the Belmont Community School District will see a crowded ballot with seven contenders seeking three seats. They are incumbent Chris Knebel and six challengers: Vaughn Mester, Brandon Masbruch, BJ Galle, Lucas Clayton, Kim Schmelz and Mike Paulson.

In Lancaster, two newcomers seek to fill two at-large seats on the City Council, one of which is currently held by Council Member Stuart Harper.

Meanwhile, in Shullsburg, Common Council Member Emmett Reilly faces off against Mayor Duane Wedige. In 2018, Reilly also sought the mayoral office but lost to then-Council Member Wedige. Council Member Jim Paquette also will face challenger Verne Jackson.

Darlington Mayor David Breunig will see two challengers, including Council Member Erin Gallagher and Mike McDermott. District 1 incumbent Cynthia Corley faces two challengers, Bernard Biraki and Ray Spellman.

If a primary for local and state offices is required, it will occur Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Local candidates who filed papers by the deadline to appear on the ballot in local elections include:

CRAWFORD COUNTY BOARD

District 1: No candidate

District 2: Linda Munson

District 3: Edward Hayes-Hall

District 4: Brad Steiner (i)

District 5: Duane Rogers (i)

District 6: Carl Orr (i)

District 7: David Olson (i)

District 8: Mary Kuhn (i)

District 9: Wade Dull (i)

District 10: Donald Stirling (i)

District 11: Wayne Jerrett Jr. (i)

District 12: Larry Kelley (i)

District 13: Greg Russell (i)

District 14: Gari Lorenz (i) and Jeff Robinson

District 15: Gerald Krachey (i)

District 16: Derek Flansburgh (i)

District 17: Tom Cornford (i)

GRANT COUNTY BOARD

District 1: Gary Ranum (i)

District 2: Gary Northouse (i)

District 3: Robert Scallon (i)

District 4: Robert Keeney (i)

District 5: Roger Guthrie (i)

District 6: John Patcle

District 7: Greg Frey (i)

District 8: William McBeth and Patrick Schroeder (i)

District 9: Mike Lieurance (i)

District 10: Mark Stead (i)

District 11: Dale Hood (i)

District 12: Dwight Nelson (i)

District 13: Carol Beals (i)

District 14: Lester Jantzen (i)

District 15: John Beinborn (i)

District 16: Donald Splinter (i)

District 17: Steve Porter Wagner (i)

IOWA COUNTY BOARD

District 1: Douglas Richter (i)

District 2: Steve Deal (i) and Jim Wenzler

District 3: Susan Storti

District 4: Daniel Nankee (i)

District 5: Ron Benish (i)

District 6: David Gollon (i)

District 7: Curt Peterson (i), Bill Dolan and Steven Johnson

District 8: Joan Davis (i)

District 9: Alex Ray (i)

District 10: Bruce Haag (i) and Rebekah Marnocha

District 11: Brit Grimmer and Dewan Jenkins

District 12: No candidate

District 13: Richard Rolfsmeyer (i)

District 14: John Meyers (i)

District 15: Bruce Paull (i)

District 16: No candidate

District 17: Judy Lindholm (i)

District 18: Justin O’Brien (i)

District 19: Don Leix (i)

District 20: Mel Masters (i)

District 21: Kevin Butteris (i)

LAFAYETTE COUNTY BOARD

District 1: Larry Ludlum (i)

District 2: Mike Klein

District 3: Jack S. Sauer (i) and Nick Metz

District 4: Charlotte L. Doherty and John E. Reichling

District 5: Andy Schilling (i)

District 6: Katie J. Ellefson and Eric J. Stauffacher

District 7: Bob Boyle (i)

District 8: Kriss Marion (i) and Gary Chapin

District 9: Robert Laeser (i)

District 10: Jack Wiegel (i) and Nancy L. Fisker

District 11: John Bartels (i) and Donna Flannery

District 12: Carmen McDonald

District 13: Ursula Fecht (i) and Lee Gill

District 14: Carol Korn (i)

District 15: Scott Pedley (i)

District 16: Rita Buchholz (i)

CITY OF BOSCOBEL

Ward 1: Barb Bell (i)

Ward 2: Sara Strang (i) and Stephanie Merwin-Brown

Ward 3: Milt Cashman (i) and Kristy Whiteaker-Schneider

Ward 4: Roger Brown (i)

Mayor: Steve Wetter (i) and Lyle Vesperman

CITY OF CUBA CITY

Mayor: Thomas Gile (i)

Ward 1: Gregory Kern (i)

Ward 2: Leland Weber (i)

Ward 3: John Van de Wiel (i)

Ward 4 Craig Hendrickson (i)

CITY OF DARLINGTON

Mayor: David Breunig (i), Erin Gallagher and Mike McDermott

District 1: Cynthia D. Corley (i), Bernard Biraki and Ray Spellman

District 2: Stephen J. Pickett (i)

District 3: Joshua Goebel (i)

CITY OF FENNIMORE

Ward 1: Jonah Roth (i)

Ward 2: Courtney Sheckler (i)

Ward 3: No candidate

Ward 4 (pick two): Adam Day (i). No other candidates filed.

CITY OF LANCASTER

Mayor: David Varnam (i)

District 3: Rose Oliveto

At-large (pick two): Stuart Harper (i), Terry Meyer and Matthew Pennekamp

CITY OF MINERAL POINT

Mayor: Jason Basting (i)

Ward 1: Mike Wagner (i)

Ward 2: Danny Clark (i)

Ward 3: No candidate

Ward 4: David Engels (i)

CITY OF PLATTEVILLE

District 2 (pick one): Eileen Nickels (i). No other candidates filed.

At-large (pick one): Staci Strobl submitted paperwork, but it still is being processed and her candidacy is unconfirmed.

CITY OF PRAIRIE DU CHIEN

Mayor: Dave Hemmer (i)

District 1: Nathan Bremmer (i)

District 2: Russell Wittrig (i)

District 3: Kelssi Copus (i)

District 4: Karen Solomon (i)

Distict 5: No candidate

District 6: Todd Myers (i)

CITY OF SHULLSBURG

Ward 2: Patrick Heim (i)

Wards 1 and 3 (pick one): Jim Paquette (i) and Verne Jackson

Mayor: Duane Wedige (i) and Emmett Reilly

VILLAGE OF BELMONT

Trustees (pick three): Mark Pinch (i) and Steve Kenyon (i). No other candidates filed.

VILLAGE OF BENTON

Trustees (pick three): Chuck Wartner (i), Katey Neis (i) and Terry Sheffer (i)

VILLAGE OF BLUE RIVER

Trustees (pick two): Matt Childs (i) and Justin Degenhardt (i)

VILLAGE OF CASSVILLE

Trustees (pick three): Denise Ploessl (i), Ed Fishnick and Isaac Okey

VILLAGE OF DICKEYVILLE

Trustees (pick three): Tom George (i), Jeremy Leibfried and Jay Redfern (i)

VILLAGE OF HAZEL GREEN

Trustees (pick three): John Tranel (i), Doug Kruser (i) and Chris Lisk (i)

VILLAGE OF LIVINGSTON

Three trustee seats are open, each with a two-year term. Caucus: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 220 W. Barber St.

VILLAGE OF MONTFORT

Three trustee seats are open, each with a two-year term. Caucus: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at 102 E. Park St.

VILLAGE OF MUSCODA

Trustees (pick three): Larry Anderson (i), Sanford Miller (i) and David Wiederholt (i)

VILLAGE OF POTOSI

Trustees (pick three): Richard Simonini and William Whitaker (i). Because incumbent Sherri Yutzy filed paperwork of noncandidacy after the filing deadline, the deadline to submit paperwork has been extended until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

BELMONT

School board (pick three): Vaughn Mester, Brandon Masbruch, BJ Galle, Lucas Clayton, Kim Schmelz, Mike Paulson and Chris Knebel (i)

BENTON

School board (pick two): Jean O’Neill (i) and Bob Knight (i)

BOSCOBEL

Area 1: Wendi Stitzer (i)

Area 2: Todd Miller (i)

Area 3: Kim Trumm (i)

CUBA CITY

School board (pick two): Megan Hinderman (i), Brad Collins

DARLINGTON

School board (pick three): Joseph Schilling (i) and Nicholas Zuberbuhler (i). No other candidates filed.

LANCASTER

Area 1: Dean Noethe (i)

Area 3: No candidate

Area 4: Tanya Moore (i)

MINERAL POINT

School board (pick three): Andy Busch, Tony Dahl (i), Joni Heisner, Debra Hintz, Bob Janetka and Gary Sullivan (i)

PLATTEVILLE

School board (pick three): Josh Grabandt (i), Matt Zielinski (i), Curt Timlin (i) and James Wages

POTOSI

School board (pick two): Ben Gavinski (i) and Missy Kliebenstein (i)

RIVER RIDGE

School board (pick two): Kenneth Nies (i) and Josh Copsey

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN

School board (pick two): Nicholas Gilberts (i), Duane Rogers and Kristin Heintz Davis

SHULLSBURG

School board (pick two): Chad Teasdale (i) and Jacinda Gunnell (i)

SOUTHWESTERN

Area 2: Steve Hoppman (i) and Christopher Lisk

Area 3: Brian Splinter (i)

Area 4: John Klein (i) and Anne Redfearn

