GALENA, Ill. -- Former Jo Daviess County Sheriff and current Jo Daviess County Board member Steve Allendorf died suddenly Friday at the age of 65.
A post on the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department Facebook page mourned the loss of the longtime law enforcement officer. "It is with deep sadness that the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office announces the sudden passing of retired Sheriff Steven R. Allendorf."
Allendorf began his career with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department in 1974 as a junior deputy. He told then-county sheriff Marlo Specht that one day he wanted to be the sheriff. In 1986 Allendorf ran for the position and topped his mentor, Specht.
Having spent years working with the Sheriff's Department and the Galena Police Department as dispatcher, jailer, patrolman, sergeant and investigator, Allendorf brought a deep knowledge of local law enforcement to the position he held for 19 years.
Upon retirement, Allendorf served the Stockton and Elizabeth Police Departments, and was elected to the Jo Daviess County Board in 2016, currently serving as vice chairman.
Allendorf was a graduate of the University of Dubuque and the FBI National Academy.
He is survived by wife, Dianne, and son, Chris, who is the Jo Daviess County state's attorney.
An obituary in today's Telegraph Herald states that visitation and services will be private, and the Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements.