Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ELKADER, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R- Iowa, will conduct a town hall meeting next week in Clayton County.
Grassley will meet residents from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the Clayton County Office Building, 600 Gunder Road in Elkader, according to a press release.
Grassley will take comments and answer questions.
The event is part of Grassley’s annual 99 county meetings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.