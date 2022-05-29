The Iowa Legislature wrapped up its 2022 session last week, 36 days into overtime, with a complicated tax/budget balance and several late policy changes.
Much of the delay was over disagreements between the two Republican-led chambers on budget targets and on a publicly funded private school scholarship program — a priority of Gov. Kim Reynolds that did not pass.
On Tuesday, the Legislature approved an $8.2 billion budget.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. She said the final package was a win for Iowa.
“That amount had increased dollars for K-12, public safety and health care,” she said.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, serves on the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee. She said the budget was a compromise, which cut items from the House health budget, but made some increases for Medicaid service rates.
“We didn’t get everything we wanted in the House HHS budget, but we try every year to bring those up to where they need to be to reimburse providers for the services they provide,” she said.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said that the Republican majority remained consistent in not consulting Democrats on the budget as a whole and in “springing last-minute surprises.”
“One glaring example is the education budget totally eliminating funding for Iowa Public Radio,” he said. “Then, in the infrastructure budget, there was $1 million to make major changes to how the state measures nitrogen fertilizer application to farm fields.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, said he was proud of what was funded in the budget.
“We balanced everything,” he said. “Of course, we could have funded some things more if we had a little more money. But we’re really conservative, very, very conservative.”
Tax reform
Part of what required such a conservative budget was Republicans’ earlier, historic tax cut, which when implemented will reduce taxes and revenue by $1.9 billion. The law created a 3.9% flat income tax, eliminated income taxes for retirees, cut taxes for corporations and altered many tax credits.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, so he ushered the tax cut through the House. He acknowledged its impact on the budget, but lauded the move.
“There are places we wished we would have had a little more money for services,” he said. “But I believe we needed to get that money back to Iowans.”
Koelker, too, acknowledged the budget squeeze from the tax cut, saying that and increasing costs could require more “creativity” from lawmakers in the future.
“Some budgets had a decreased amount to work with,” she said. “And the cost of education and health care is severely on the rise. That did give some of these other budgets minimal dollars to work with. That will be on the horizon, the overhead in some of these services is not sustainable now.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said that all of those reasons meant the tax cuts were irresponsible.
“This disproportionately benefited the wealthy,” she said. “And it was passed in a year when the Revenue Estimating Committee is projecting negative growth in the next two years.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, also bemoaned the budget impacts of the tax cut.
“Rather than invest $300 million to educate our children, they chose to give Iowa corporations another $300 million tax giveaway — at the exact moment that those corporations are posting record profits by gouging consumers with higher prices,” she said.
Education
Reynolds’ proposal to allow 10,000 students annually to take their state funding with them if their parents choose to leave a public school for a private school finally died due to not having enough votes in the House.
Bradley said he would have voted for the bill if it had come to the floor.
Lundgren, though, was always skeptical, requesting that it be a pilot program with reports back to see if both public and private schools benefited.
“I could have gotten to a yes with school vouchers if my concerns were addressed,” she said. “In the end, we didn’t have to vote on that.”
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, said she was never completely comfortable with the bill. Instead, she wished for more reform of public education to address voucher supporters’ concerns.
James was elated that the vouchers died, given what she said were years of underfunding public schools.
But, Republicans in the Legislature did pass a bill that removes the March 1 deadline for parents to remove their children from a school and move them to another, allowing them to do so any time the second school would take them.
“I actually think what we did — allowing parents to pull students without having to meet that deadline in March for the next year — went further in allowing parents to get the attention to some of these public schools who are not listening to the parents,” Hein said.
James said it would make things more difficult for schools to financially plan.
Bradley hoped the bill would protect parents who are offended by happenings in their children’s schools, referencing a recent “pornographic” drag show at a school in Ankeny and schools still teaching what some parents deem to be “critical race theory.”
Earlier in the session, Republicans also voted to ban transgender girls from scholastic girls sports.
In general, Jochum said Republicans “poured gasoline on the culture war.”
“This is an age-old tactic to distract people from their failure to solve the real problems we are facing,” she said. “The culture war is making Iowa unwelcoming and pushing our younger generation and families out of Iowa.”
Koelker thought the opposite, also mentioning the Ankeny school show.
“What does that say to parents considering moving to Iowa?” she said.
ATVs/UTVs
The Legislature also passed a bill to allow ATVs and UTVs on most roads in the state, barring state highways and interstates. That includes county roads except where counties work with local rider groups on exceptions.
“The county can pick or alter certain routes to get from one secondary road to another secondary road,” said Koelker, who managed the bill in the Senate.
It still allows cities to make their own rules.
Counties with ordinances already in place — including Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones — have until their rules sunset to adopt the statewide rule.
Bottle bill
The Legislature also passed the long-awaited reforms to state law that allow residents to redeem deposits for bottles and cans.
The new bill gives redemption centers three cents per container, exempts stores that serve prepared meals from having to accept containers and requires some reporting.
Lundgren helped manage the bill for the House and was pleasantly surprised for some wins on the final product.
“The Senate passed their bill to us with really no consumer protection at all,” she said. “We thought maybe it would die because we were adamant about that.”
Osmundson said she hoped the additional money to redemption centers would help fewer close and more open.
“So many have closed, so that was great to see,” she said.
Isenhart appreciated the three cents to redemption centers, which was also in his bill proposal, but said the exemptions — which he called “loopholes” — for big grocery and convenience store chains would be a net loss of access for Iowans.
