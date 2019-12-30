Despite near-record-low unemployment and rising wages, more Dubuque students found themselves homeless in 2019 than in any other recorded year.
But City of Dubuque officials say they hope to keep more families together in safe, affordable housing in 2020 as they seek additional federal assistance.
Dubuque officials have requested nearly $300,000 in federal grant funding to support a family unification program.
“We are seeing the largest number of identified homeless students given this time of the year that we have ever seen,” said Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services for the Dubuque Community School District. “Today, we have more students identified this school year than all of last school year.”
As of last week, the district had identified 196 school-age students in Dubuque who lacked permanent housing, compared to 191 students identified as homeless all of last school year, Horstman said.
The district identifies a student as being homeless if living in a shelter or “doubled-up” in a single-family residence with other families, staying in a motel or hotel because they lost housing, or are living in campgrounds and vehicles.
“What we are hearing and what we are seeing is many of our families (who have more than one child) are working and they’re working more than one job,” Horstman said.
“They’re doubled up with friends, relatives and other people, which significantly impacts the readiness for education,” she added. “Often there’s no adequate quiet space for homework or to get adequate sleep, which reduces concentration levels in school.”
Area workers and families are earning more, both on a household and per-capita basis, than they were five years ago, according to the latest workforce survey from Greater Dubuque Development Corp. However, nearly one-third of households cannot afford a “survival budget,” with savings for the future and retirement. And area wages remain below the state and national median, despite increases, per the study.
When adjusted for inflation, real average hourly earnings increased 1.1% from November 2018 to November 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Wage growth since mid-2009, when the country began its recovery from economic recession, has been “low or flat,” according to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that researches economic trends.
A weak labor market of the past seven years “has put enormous downward pressure on wages,” according to the institute.
The family unification program would provide 50 additional housing assistance vouchers dedicated to families who have children placed or face the likelihood of children being placed in foster or out-home care because parents struggle to keep a roof over their heads, city housing director Alexis Steger said.
“It’s based on trying to keep families together, and that financial resources are not something taking children away from their parents,” Steger said. “And, if housing were not a barrier, that it helps the reunification plan or keeps them from needing to take children from the home.”
The program would also provide housing vouchers to people age 18 to 24 who have aged out of foster care and struggle to find housing. Vouchers could be used both by those who will leave foster care, as well as those who have left and are homeless or at risk of being homeless, Steger said.
If successful, the city would partner with the Iowa Department of Human Services, the state’s foster-care agency, to identify and refer youth and families eligible for housing assistance.
In addition to rental services, DHS would provide supportive services to youth and families, such as money-management skills, job preparation, educational counseling and proper nutrition and meal preparation.
Once DHS closes a case or otherwise discontinues services, the city would step in to continue services through its Gaining Opportunities program, Steger said.
If eligible, applicants would be placed on the city housing voucher wait list and issued a voucher within a month, “just like our normal voucher program works,” Steger said.
“The overwhelming response from DHS was that, ‘We will use 50 (vouchers) for sure,’ and could use even more,” she said.
A DHS representative could not be reached for comment.
If successful, city officials anticipate providing added housing assistance in April.