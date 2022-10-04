The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Chaplain Schmitt Island grant application
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a Destination Iowa grant application for $7.3 million toward a proposed $18.35 million project on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Background: City officials, in collaboration with DRA, intend to construct an outdoor amphitheater and trail connections on the island in an effort to promote tourism. The project would involve deconstructing the greyhound racetrack to make space for the amphitheater.
The amphitheater is estimated to attract 149,000 people to ticketed events from 2025 to 2029, according to the Destination Iowa grant application. Half of those attendees are expected to be from outside Dubuque, generating $22.7 million in out-of-town visitor spending.
If the grant funding is secured, the DRA would cover the remaining cost of the project, though the City of Dubuque would take out a $6.7 million loan that the DRA then would be responsible for paying back.
What’s next: Local officials expect that the remaining Destination Iowa program grant recipients will be announced by the end of the year. A total of $100 million in funding was allocated to that program, and about $50 million already has been awarded.
Novelty Iron Works Building
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an amendment to a development agreement between the city and Hotel Dubuque LLC tied to the creation of a new hotel in Novelty Iron Works Building, 333 E. 10th St.
Background: Hotel Dubuque LLC intends to invest $25 million to construct a new hotel and rooftop restaurant and bar in the undeveloped portion of the building in the Millwork District. As part of the project, Hotel Dubuque has inherited the development agreement already tied to the building.
The amended agreement will provide the company with nine years of remaining incentives tied to a 15-year tax-increment-financing agreement, along with creating another 10-year TIF agreement for the development of the hotel, totaling about $4.2 million in financial incentives.
What’s next: The hotel is scheduled for a fall 2023 grand opening. City documents state it will contain a minimum of 80 hotel rooms.
JFK sidewalks
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the plans, specifications, form of contract and construction estimate for a project to construct sidewalks along John F. Kennedy Road from Asbury Road to the Northwest Arterial.
Background: City officials have discussed installing sidewalks on JFK for years, though the proposals consistently have been met with resistance from residents living along the road who would be responsible for paying for a portion of the project’s cost.
In October 2021, city staff announced securing a $190,000 federal grant to partially offset the cost of the $351,809 project, reducing the overall cost burden on residents. However, the grant required further state review of the project, delaying the project by about four months.
What’s next: City officials now expect to award a construction contract by early November, with construction expected to begin in the spring.
Dubuque Area Labor Harvest
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to provide $75,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to Dubuque Area Labor Harvest to allow it to continue operations.
Background: Officials with Dubuque Area Labor Harvest announced intentions to cease its free food deliveries service after several months of demand outpacing the food pantry’s revenues.
Labor Harvest first began offering bimonthly grocery deliveries to county residents in April 2020. In recent months, the number of deliveries-per-month has increased, climbing to 315 in August.
What’s next: The city funding is expected to help Dubuque Area Labor Harvest to continue operations for another six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.