Dubuque police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly told officers he was armed in the garage in which he was hiding and threatened to kill a woman and an officer.
Donald A. Puccio, 58, with no permanent address, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Saturday on charges of two counts of first-degree harassment and one count of interference with official acts. He also was cited with trespassing.
Court documents state that Puccio entered a residence in the 2000 block of Jackson Street on Saturday, despite having a no-trespassing order against him; stood over the bed of a woman who lived there and threatened to kill her. Police responded, but Puccio had fled the scene.
About 15 minutes later, police responded again when the woman reported that Puccio had returned and was hiding in the garage.
Documents state that police, from outside of the garage, heard Puccio threaten the woman’s life.
“Puccio had barricaded himself inside of the garage,” documents state. “Puccio was given numerous commands to come to the door, but he refused. Puccio told police numerous times that he was armed with a gun. Officers forced entry into the garage by kicking in a door.”
Puccio eventually was arrested, and documents do not mention a gun being located.
At Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, Puccio threatened a police officer, allegedly saying, “Wish I had a gun when you came in. Ida blew the first person‘s head off,” and “Next time, I’ll kill y’all.”