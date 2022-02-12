A Dubuque manufacturer recently filed a $900,000 claim against the City of Dubuque for a water main break that caused it to halt production.
A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co. recently filed the claim asserting that the main break last year damaged the company’s foundry at 4800 Chavenelle Road and resulted in revenue loss due to production there being halted.
The company seeks $904,952 in compensation from the city, according to the claim.
A.Y. McDonald is a water works, plumbing, pumps and natural gas product manufacturer that employs more than 400 people, the company’s website states. CEO Rob McDonald declined to comment for this story.
The filed claim states that company staff discovered the damage from the water main break on Monday morning, Aug. 23. It lists the “date of the incident” as Aug. 23 to 25.
The break happened while a $4.1 million city project to reconstruct a portion of Chavenelle Road was ongoing, with work stretching from the intersection of Radford Road to the Northwest Arterial.
The company’s claim states that water leaked into the “floor pits” of the foundry, causing $66,746 worth of damage. The remaining financial damage claimed by the company was attributed to revenue loss caused by production being halted while repairs were made.
A.Y. McDonald officials stated in their claim that they were not compensated for the damage by any insurance company.
Reached by the TH, City of Dubuque officials directed all questions related to the claim to the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, which provides property and casualty insurance coverage for Iowa cities. City officials declined to say if the water main break was caused by construction on Chavenelle.
A representative with Iowa Communities Assurances Pool said she could not provide any comment on the claim.
The City of Dubuque’s website states any claims made to the city are forwarded to the city attorney’s office for further investigation. They then are forwarded to a claims agency for consideration.