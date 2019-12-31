Two more Democratic presidential candidates have announced plans to make Dubuque stops this week.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, will hold a town hall event at noon on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Dubuque Senior High School. The doors to the event will open at 11 a.m., and attendees are encouraged to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2QxmOYd.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, will host a town hall event at 6 p.m. Saturday at Grand River Center. The doors will open at 4:45 p.m. Attendees should RSVP at https://bit.ly/2QbtGf1.
Her Dubuque stop falls in between two other events in the area.
Warren also will host a town hall at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at West Delaware High School in Manchester, Iowa. Doors will open at noon, and attendees of that event should RSVP at https://bit.ly/2MHE2Bg.
The senator also will host a canvass kickoff event at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Moore Family Farms, 901 W. Platt St. in Maquoketa, Iowa. Residents planning to attend that event should RSVP at https://bit.ly/39t2Hmv.
The Dubuque stops for Sanders and Warren will come one day after a campaign event in the city by another leading candidate.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will host an event at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in the University of Dubuque’s Charles & Romona Myers Center.
Biden’s schedule also includes a Manchester stop, with a community event slated for 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.