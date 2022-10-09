Drew Townsend joined Dubuque Bank and Trust as the commercial team lead for the Dubuque market.
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Dakota Carden as captain.
Tyler Pike as a quality assurance representative.
Jack Eldred as a sales executive.
Dakota Hoecker as a marketer.
Briana Minet, Maddie McDonald, Alex Trentz, Destiny Kunkel and Nick Tauke as client service representatives.
Ian Merrill as infra and security engineer II.
Mary Hird as an executive assistant.
Katherine Steffens and Hope Jansen as service representatives.
Taylor Robinson as an associate client consultant.
Epifaneo Estrada as a sales executive.
Marie Blum as a brokerage claims coordinator.
Tom Frederick as a claims representative.
Ava Frye as a claims administrator.
Tayler Copeland as a claims coordinator.
Crescent Community Health Center received the Gold Health Center Quality Leader, Access Enhancer, Health Disparities Reducer, Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality and Patient Centered Medical Home badges from Health Resources and Services Administration.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital was recognized by American College of Cardiology in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 “Best Hospitals” guidebook. The hospital was recognized for participating in the CathPCI Registry and Chest Pain — MI Registry and for receiving the Chest Pain — MI Registry Award Silver.
Honkamp Krueger & Co. P.C. changed its name to Honkamp & Co. P.C.
