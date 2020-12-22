The City of Platteville has released draft city goals for the 2021 calendar year.
Major items include completing a fire station analysis that will examine options for construction of a new facility or renovating the existing structure.
City leaders also intend to begin holding monthly meetings of a new Taskforce for Inclusivity, Diversity and Equity.
The city will investigate the addition of a co-working space to the Platteville Business Incubator and the creation of a housing development plan in concert with the Platteville School District and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. City leaders also will consider issuing a request for proposals for a new single-family home subdivision.
A major street reconstruction project on U.S. Business 151 also is scheduled for completion.