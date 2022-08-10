Dubuque will receive nearly $2.3 million in grant funding for a major downtown roadway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation, officials announced Tuesday.

The funding will go toward the design and engineering for a vehicle and pedestrian overpass to be located at the 14th Street railroad crossing, improvements to 16th and Elm streets and a new bike path to the Kerper Boulevard Industrial Park and Chaplain Schmitt Island.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.