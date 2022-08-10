Dubuque will receive nearly $2.3 million in grant funding for a major downtown roadway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation, officials announced Tuesday.
The funding will go toward the design and engineering for a vehicle and pedestrian overpass to be located at the 14th Street railroad crossing, improvements to 16th and Elm streets and a new bike path to the Kerper Boulevard Industrial Park and Chaplain Schmitt Island.
The grant comes from funding made available by the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year by Congress and the fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill.
Dubuque officials announced their intentions to apply for federal funding for the road projects last year.
Along with the planned overpass, city officials seek to reconstruct large portions of 16th Street, from Elm Street to Admiral Sheehy Drive, and Elm Street, from the five-point intersection with East 20th Street and Rhomberg Avenue to Kerper Boulevard.
The project also would involve the installation of new sidewalks along the roadways and the construction of roundabouts at the intersections of 16th Street with Kerper Boulevard, with Admiral Sheehy Drive and with Elm Street.
Teri Goodmann, director of strategic partnerships for the City of Dubuque, wrote in an emailed response that the total cost of the project will be determined through the design and engineering funded by the grant. The city plans to apply for additional funding from the federal government for the construction of the project in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.