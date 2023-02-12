One month after a commercial air carrier was scheduled to start flying out of Dubuque Regional Airport, officials still cannot say when that service will begin.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said he still is working to secure approval from the Transportation Security Administration of the airport’s submitted complete security plan. The plan is required for the airport before Avelo Airlines can begin flying from Dubuque.
Dubuque Regional Airport currently operates with a supporting security program under the TSA, which is required for airports that offer flights that hold 60 or fewer passengers. With the arrival of Avelo, which will operate Boeing 737 aircraft that can hold as many as 189 passengers, the airport now is required to have an approved complete security plan.
Dalsing said Friday that the airport submitted its complete security plan for review to the TSA on Dec. 18, less than a month before Avelo’s planned debut flight on Jan. 11.
However, Dalsing said he started working with the agency in late October on creating the plan, and based on his discussions with TSA officials, he believed the plan would be approved in time for Avelo’s planned flights.
“We were working together with the TSA with the intent to get a plan approved and start service,” Dalsing said. “We were working together under the impression that we would get a plan approved on time.”
Dalsing said some progress has been made in getting the approximately-200-page plan approved. A transportation security inspector signed off on the plan last week, but Dalsing said it still must go through three more review phases by other TSA officials before it can be implemented.
Jessica Mayle, regional spokesperson for the TSA, stated in an email that the federal agency does not have an estimated time for when Dubuque’s security plan might be approved and that there is no average time for how long it takes a plan to be approved.
“TSA takes its role in aviation security seriously, and the agency appreciates close collaboration with airports and airlines regarding their security plans,” Mayle stated in an email. “In this case, TSA continues to support Dubuque Regional Airport officials in its efforts to implement a plan that will have significant economic impact for that region.”
Molly Grover is the president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, which leads an air service task force formed to attract new airlines to the community. She said she is not concerned about how Avelo’s delayed flight service from Dubuque will be perceived by other airlines, and she added that the approval of the security plan will make Dubuque Regional Airport a more attractive prospect for air carriers.
“Having that security program is a huge advantage and selling factor for our community,” she said. “We are making sure we are meeting the security and safety standards, and we have not heard any concerns.”
Officials have sought the return of commercial air service to Dubuque since American Airlines ceased its commercial operations out of the airport in September.
Dalsing said discussions with Avelo Airlines about coming to Dubuque began in March and proceeded throughout the summer. By October, airport officials and the airline had secured an agreement, and in early November, officials announced that Avelo will provide flights between Dubuque and Orlando.
Dalsing said the airport was informed on Jan. 3 by the TSA that its submitted security plan would not be approved in time for Avelo’s planned Jan. 11 flight and would need to be resubmitted with changes. Airport officials since have resubmitted their plan for approval.
In the meantime, Avelo has operated its scheduled Dubuque flights out of Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Impacted customers who have booked through February were given $100 in Avelo travel fund credit and also were allowed to reschedule their flights with no change in fare or cancel for a full refund.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday, Courtney Goff, communications manager for Avelo Airlines, stated in an email that the airline still is committed to providing air service out of Dubuque.
“Once it is approved and ready, we’ll be ready almost immediately to fly,” Goff stated. “We know it’s frustrating for those who have had to travel to Eastern Iowa Airport instead of Dubuque Regional Airport, so once the airport is approved, we’ll be ready.”
