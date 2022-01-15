Sorry, an error occurred.
City of Dubuque offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The closure affects City Hall, as well as other city offices and facilities, a press release states. The City Council will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, instead of on Monday.
Trash and recycling will not be collected Monday. Collections scheduled for Monday will be made on Saturday, Jan. 15. The Dubuque landfill will be open on Monday.
The city’s Intermodal Transportation Center will also be closed Monday, but Jule fixed-route buses, mini buses and downtown shuttle will run on their normal schedules.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library also will be closed on Monday.
Residents are advised to call 563-589-4415 if non-emergency issues arise while city offices are closed.