Dubuque residents meeting 20 years ago began laying out a potential future for the downtown area that included a mix of businesses, residential spaces and visitor attractions.
The city’s Downtown Planning Committee eventually gathered input from more than 2,000 people to craft a proposed master plan for the area. It outlined revitalization opportunities for commerce; culture, education and entertainment; public space and open areas; historic features; residential living; and transportation.
The City Council adopted the plan in February 2004. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on an input session on downtown development in its July 15, 2001, edition.
DUBUQUERS DISCUSS DOWNTOWN VISION
City of Dubuque officials are asking Dubuquers what they want in a downtown. They heard the first round of answers Saturday.
The first community meeting on a vision for downtown Dubuque was held at the Five Flags Center, hosted by the city’s Downtown Planning Committee. The committee is seeking public consensus on the direction for Dubuque’s downtown.
“It must be founded in broad community input and participation,” said committee Chairman David Rusk. “Truly, downtown belongs to all of us.”
About 100 were in attendance Saturday and came up with a wish list for downtown ranging from new businesses and attractions to ambassadors who could answer visitors’ questions. ...
David Feehan, president of the Washington, D.C.-based International Downtown Association, told those at the meeting that Dubuque is already on its way to developing a great downtown. The city’s bluffs and the Mississippi River are an “extraordinary opportunity,” Feehan said.
“Dubuque has a lot to work with,” Feehan said. “It has water, it has hills, it has historic architecture, and it has a very good downtown organization. With those elements, there’s no reason why it couldn’t succeed.”
Feehan offered some suggestions for improving downtowns. Downtowns should consider their unique features as assets.
“You need to create places where people want to be,” he said. That means downtowns that are safe, attractive and memorable for visitors, he said. “You’ve got to think of downtown as a total experience.”
Bill Barrick, who is opening a business at Main and First Street, was hopeful the process would not end at the idea stage.
“I’m inspired, and I only hope that we have the ability and endurance and enthusiasm to bring these ideas to fruition,” he said. Barrick said he fears there will be no follow-up on the ideas presented at the meeting.
Some items Dubuquers at Saturday’s meeting said they would like to see included marketing to draw people downtown, new businesses, funding for development projects, more downtown services for visitors, housing and more attractions.