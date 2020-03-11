PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin-Platteville leaders have canceled all sponsored outgoing and incoming international trips and any domestic trips that require air travel through the end of May.
University officials released the update this afternoon via a webpage set up to update students and community members about the impact of the growing coronavirus outbreak. Personal air travel to any location is "strongly discouraged," as is travel of any kind to high-risk areas.
Restrictions are in place until at least May 31, and trips will be evaluated on case-by-case basis after that.
UW-Madison recently announced plans to move to online-only classes in an effort to prevent local outbreaks of the respiratory disease, and at least one sister school, UW-LaCrosse, has made a similar move.
Platteville officials have not yet determined such a switch is necessary, nor have they implemented any changes to the upcoming spring break. However, a final decision will be issued by the end of the night Tuesday, according to the website.
To view the school's coronovirus response updates, visit UWPlatt.edu/news/update-coronavirus.