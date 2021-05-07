A Dubuque woman was arrested Thursday after a 2-year-old she allegedly left unattended ate an entire bag of marijuana gummies and was unresponsive for days.
Janika J. Williams, 23, of 180 W. 15th St., No. 313, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and John F. Kennedy Road on a warrant charging child endangerment with bodily injury, a felony.
Court documents state that Janika Williams was watching her sister Jatika Williams' three children starting on Feb. 12 when she left them unattended in a bedroom.
"While in the room, the bag of gummies was located and (the 2-year-old) at the entire bag," documents state. "Each gummie contained 50 mg of THC."
Janika Williams reported that when she returned to the room, the child was asleep and the empty package was on the floor, documents state.
On Feb. 13, Janika Williams called her sister and told her that the child was asleep.
"The child was unresponsive at this time and was unable to be woken up," the documents state.
On Feb. 14, Jatika Williams called her sister, learned that the child still was asleep, returned to Dubuque and took her to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Janika Williams later told police that she had "even attempted to give her a bath, to which she did not wake up" but that the child was breathing OK, so she did not take her for medical attention.
At Finley, the child was placed in the intensive care unit until she woke up on Feb. 15.