Like virtually all tri-state area high school seniors, Lexi Reed has had her last months of high school interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, however, the Dubuque Senior High School student received a bit of good news. A woman she had never met reached out to her mom and offered to send Lexi gifts so she feels cared for while her campus remains closed.
“It’s really cool,” Lexi said. “It’s knowing that there’s another person out there being like, ‘hey, we care for you, and we want to make sure that you can have a good rest of the year that you basically got robbed of.’”
Lexi is among about 200 tri-state area high school and college seniors who have been “adopted” through a Facebook group initiative that pairs local soon-to-be-graduates with people who want to support them.
“It doesn’t fix or mend the loss of what is the pomp and circumstances of this time in someone’s life ... but it does put a small bit of love into that space,” said Kelley Donovan, founder and administrator of the “I Need Help — Dubuque” Facebook group.
Family and friends have been posting pictures and short biographies of a graduating senior to the public Facebook group. A person interested in “adopting” the student communicates privately with the poster about ideas for gifts and cards to send to the student.
Donovan announced the initiative on Facebook last week after a group member suggested the idea based on a similar effort elsewhere in Iowa. Since then, Donovan estimated that close to 200 students from around the tri-state area have been adopted.
“We have hundreds of seniors posted now and their biographies, and they are literally getting snapped up in five minutes,” she said.
Lexi’s mom, Nikki Ketchum, posted her daughter’s information to the Facebook group after some friends reached out to tell her about the initiative. Lexi and the woman who agreed to “adopt” her have been talking about the things they have in common and about Lexi’s interests, Ketchum said.
That has given Lexi things to do and reminded her that someone cares for her, Ketchum said. She noted that her daughter has been missing her friends and routine while away from school.
“It’s just been a nice thing to watch her get excited and laugh and smile when she gets messages from the woman that adopted her,” Ketchum said.
Ketchum and her family also decided they wanted to get in on the fun, and they agreed to adopt a classmate of Lexi’s. The family is planning to send him a care package each week with things that he likes.
“We’re always wanting to give back to the community and give back to others, so this is something we wanted to do help brighten someone’s day,” Ketchum said.
Jacob Hocking, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, ended up being adopted by two people after both a friend and another woman reached out to his mom, Tina.
Tina Hocking said her son has been sad about missing out on his last months of high school. Jacob was on Wahlert’s track team and show choir and has missed out on the end of those activities.
Jacob received his first gift over the weekend, which Tina said she thinks helps him know people are thinking of him and that he isn’t alone dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.
“They’re just trying to bring a little happiness and sunshine when they know it’s just kind of a miserable thing to be dealing with,” Hocking said.
Jacob said the timing of his first gift — a basket of his favorite snacks, Gatorade, chips, candy and a card — came at the perfect time, as it coincided with when he would have been participating at the Drake Relays.
“I would have been really busy, I would have been in Des Moines at that time, and getting something to show people are thinking of me, it was really needed,” he said.
Rebecca McCue, whose son Cal is a senior at Senior, decided she wanted to adopt a student who has “nothing in common” with her son, and selected a senior at Hempstead High School in Dubuque who participates in different school activities than Cal does.
Then, the mother of the young man she adopted agreed to adopt Cal.
“It makes the dark days brighter,” McCue said. “It gives us hope that these kids aren’t going to be forgotten about.”