The top official for the Episcopal Church in southern Wisconsin announced on Wednesday that he will step down next year.
The Rt. Rev. Steven Miller, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee, will retire in November 2020, according to a press release. Miller, the diocese’s 11th bishop, was installed in October 2003.
In the release, Miller said that after 35 years of ordained ministry, “it has become clear to me that it is time for me to retire and pass the crozier on to the 12th bishop of Milwaukee.” His successor will be chosen through an electoral process.
The diocese covers all of southern Wisconsin, including Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.