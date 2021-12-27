Unemployment rates remained low in November throughout the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area, according to recent reports from workforce agencies in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Dubuque County’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.7% in November from 3.2% in October, before seasonal adjustment, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
Dubuque County’s unemployment rate stood at 4.0% in November 2020.
Other November rates in northeast Iowa were Clayton County, 2.9% (down from 3.4% in November 2020); Delaware County, 2.0% (2.6%); Jackson County, 2.9% (4.4%); and Jones County, 2.6% (2.9%).
Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% in November, down from 3.9% in October.
In Illinois, Jo Daviess County’s unemployment was 3.1% in November, down from 4.5% in November 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Statewide, the Illinois unemployment rate dipped to 5.7% in November. It had been 8.1% in November 2020.
In Wisconsin, Lafayette County boasted the lowest November unemployment rate in the state at 1.2%, according to the state Department of Workforce Development. Lafayette County’s rate dropped from 1.6% in October and 2.6% in November 2020.
Other November rates in southwest Wisconsin included Crawford County, 2.0% (down from 4.1% in November 2020); Grant County, 1.5% (3.1%); and Iowa County, 1.5% (3.5%).
Statewide, Wisconsin’s rate was 3.0% in November 2021, compared to 4.4% in November 2020.