Dubuque’s Health Services Department is asking the City Council to approve the hiring of an emergency preparedness coordinator in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal, which was not recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Millligen, was discussed by council members this week during their second budget hearing session for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1.
The proposed public health emergency preparedness planner position would assist in the planning and coordination of emergency response for the city.
City Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the COVID-19 pandemic has placed an extreme strain on the city’s health staff. The emergency preparedness planner would help the city be ready for a public emergency, along with assisting with the workload when an emergency occurs.
“What we’ve been doing over the last year quite frankly is not sustainable,” Corrigan said. “We look forward to the pandemic ending, but unfortunately, a new one could happen again.”
The new position would cost $4,050 in nonrecurring costs and $83,522 in recurring costs, according to city documents.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh asked why Van Milligen did not recommend adding the position.
“It’s at the end of a pandemic, and one of the things that has been established is we have underfunded our public health system in general at all levels of government,” Cavanagh said. “This is a challenging one to say ‘no’ to.”
Council Member Danny Sprank also expressed misgivings about the position not being included.
Van Milligen explained that the city, with the current tax rate proposed, has limited funds to allocate toward improvement packages and that there were many improvement packages that he wanted to recommend but could not.
“(Health services staff), I think, have successfully brought us through the pandemic as far as the City of Dubuque’s reaction and response to this pandemic, but that doesn’t reduce the quality of this request,” Van Milligen said. “I wish I could have been able to recommend the funding.”
Council members earlier in the week voted to set the maximum property tax dollars collected by the city in fiscal year 2022 at $26,349,612, which corresponds with a maximum property tax rate of $10.0496 per $1,000 of assessed property value for homeowners.
The maximum of $26.35 million represents an increase of 1.6% over the current fiscal year. The tax rate for homeowners represents a 0.93% reduction from $10.14 per $1,000 of assessed value this year.
There would be a 0% increase in the city portion of property tax for commercial properties; a decrease for industrial properties by 0.3%, or $14.20; and a decrease for multi-residential properties by 6.15%, or $116.55.
Ultimately, council members sided with Van Milligen’s recommendation not to include the new position.
Other departments that presented their budget requests on Thursday night included the Human Rights and Finance departments, Carnegie-Stout Public Library and Dubuque Regional Airport.
Under state law, the new budget must be approved by March 31.
Health Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $469,471
- Expenditures projected: $920,419
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 3.2% increase
- Tax support requested: $450,948
- Tax support current year: $417,403
- Employment change: None. There is the equivalent of 6.14 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $750 for a stand-up desk for the confidential account clerk and $600 for a blow dart kit to be used by animal control staff to tranquilize animals.
Human Rights Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $3,125
- Expenditures projected: $510,511
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 5.1% increase
- Tax support requested: $507,386
- Tax support current year: $482,102
- Employment change: None. There is the equivalent of four full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $3,510 for the creation of a train-the-trainer program to develop a culturally appropriate leadership development project.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library
- Revenue or resources projected: $343,798
- Expenditures projected: $4,102,185
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 2.4% increase
- Tax support requested: $3,758,387
- Tax support current year: $3,661,335
- Employment change: None. There is the equivalent of 35.14 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: None
Dubuque Regional Airport
- Revenue or resources projected: $3,747,579
- Expenditures projected: $4,248,050
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 10.1% decrease
- Tax support requested: $500,471
- Tax support current year: $315,058
- Employment change: None. There is the equivalent of 19.16 full-time employees
- Recommended improvement packages: $2,500 for a stand-up desk for the administrative office.
Finance Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $2,862,775
- Expenditures projected: $3,683,105
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 9% increase
- Tax support requested: $820,330
- Tax support current year: $778,774
- Employment change: Increased seasonal accounting intern hours by 543 hours, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 20.26 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $2,275 for the replacement of a desktop computer at the utility billing consult room.