A Dubuque man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill President Donald Trump no longer faces charges for allegedly vowing to blow up a hospital.
A judge this week, acting on a prosecutor’s request, dismissed two counts of felony threats filed in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County against Christian M. Delatorre II, 25.
Last month, Delatorre pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of making threats against the president. A date has not been set for his sentencing hearing.
Court documents state that a U.S. Secret Service agent met with Delatorre at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in April to investigate repeated comments that Delatorre made about bombing the White House to kill Trump. Delatorre was being held in the psychiatric unit.
“Delatorre stated that he has been planning and revising his plan to attack President Trump every day for over the past year,” wrote Secret Service Agent Edward Schnurr.
Schnurr said Delatorre offered details of his plan, including using a drone to fly bombs onto the White House property.
Federal court documents state Delatorre had a list of bomb-making ingredients saved on his cellphone and had reserved a bus ticket from Dubuque to Washington, D.C.
Delatorre also was accused of making repeated threats to “blow up” MercyOne in Dubuque.