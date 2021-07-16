Question: What happened to the Washington Neighborhood Tool Library in Dubuque?
Answer: The Washington Neighborhood Tool Library, 345 E. 18th St., permanently closed during the pandemic.
The tool library served low-income residents for decades. Visitors could borrow a tool instead of having to purchase it, then use it and return it.
But when the pandemic hit, the tool library shut its doors for good.
Former President Tom Oberhoffer said staff and volunteers couldn’t safely keep the tool library going, as most were in their 80s and 90s.
“There was no way we could keep it open,” he said.
The large inventory of tools was donated to St. Vincent de Paul of Dubuque last fall.
St. Vincent Executive Director Rick Merfield said the St. Vincent Board of Directors is considering reviving the tool library, a possibility that was discussed when the tools were donated.
“They ran an incredible operation down there for many, many years,” Merfield said.
In the meantime, the tools are for sale at the St. Vincent de Paul Society store at 4990 Radford Court.
The tool library rented its location on 18th Street from Gary Carner. He said that though the library closed months ago, he still sees people stopping by every week to ask about it.
“It’s a real shame,” Carner said. “It’d be nice if something else would open up like that. It was great for the neighborhood.”
Question: Why is there caution tape around sand features at several City of Dubuque parks?
Answer: Sand play areas at Allison-Henderson and Hillcrest parks currently are closed because there are insects in the sand.
City of Dubuque spokesman Randy Gehl said in an email that every year, bees and wasps nest in the sand. When this happens at Dubuque parks, the city blocks off the areas with yellow caution tape.
Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal said in an email that staff will check on the areas in a week to see if the bees have left.
“Closing off the area is a benefit to the people and bees,” Fehsal said in an email. “Bees are pollinators, and we don’t want to kill them. Although these bees are not known to sting unless actually handled, since they are in a playground area, we do not want children or adults getting accidentally stung.”