Hundreds gather to watch The Bellamy Brothers and John Conlee perform in Memorial Hall in Worthington, Iowa, on Sunday, Sept. 18. The concert was part of Worthington’s fourth annual Benefit the Vets event.
WORTHINGTON, Iowa — A concert crowd more than double the size of Worthington’s population made its way to the town’s Memorial Hall on Sunday as part of a benefit for veterans.
The Bellamy Brothers, along with special guest John Conlee, performed Sunday as part of the fourth annual Benefit the Vets event at Worthington Memorial Hall.
“We’ve loved the Bellamy Brothers since the ’70s,” said Monticello resident Lisa Becker, of herself and her sister, Deb Michael. “And our dad (Gilbert Becker) was a vet, and he died in January. So it supports a good cause and has good music. What more could you need?”
Beginning in 2018, the concert is a fundraiser for veterans and previously featured country music artists Mark Chesnutt and Tracy Byrd. The Bellamy Brothers also performed during the first benefit, said Darlene Frasher, one of the event’s organizers.
“It takes a lot of volunteers,” she said. “It’s actually really fun. People say it’s a lot of work, but the people here don’t consider it work. We see a lot of people, and it’s a lot of fun.”
Frasher said tickets for Sunday’s concert sold out, reaching an at-capacity crowd of 750 people. Worthington has a population of about 360 people.
The Bellamy Brothers — a music duo made up of brothers David Milton Bellamy and Homer Howard Bellamy — has been a successful act since the 1970s, and their song “Let Your Love Flow” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1976.
Between 1978 and 2004, John Conlee charted 32 songs on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart, including “In My Eyes” and “Got My Heart Set on You.”
People were already lined up outside Memorial Hall at around 1:15 p.m. for the 2:30 p.m. concert, waiting to get a prime spot inside.
Mike and Diane Sulentich, of Albia, Iowa, drove over three hours to see the concert and were among the first in line to the door. Mike said they heard about the event on the Bellamy Brothers website.
“This is fantastic,” he said of the event. “Our two sons are veterans, so this is just icing on the cake. And it’s a nice little town. It was a nice drive here.”
Vietnam veteran Ron Healey, of Dubuque, said he had been at the Worthington event before, earning a “quilt of valor” at a previous event.
“People in small-town Iowa really care about their veterans and military families,” he said.
Kim Tauke, of Monticello, was giving out “quilts of valor” — a handmade quilt given to a veteran — prior to Sunday’s concert. This year, she said 10 quilts were given out, bringing the total to 26 quilts since the benefit was created.
“It’s an honor,” she said. “Seeing the vets receive them, I love it.”
