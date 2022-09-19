Bellamy Borthers
Hundreds gather to watch The Bellamy Brothers and John Conlee perform in Memorial Hall in Worthington, Iowa, on Sunday, Sept. 18. The concert was part of Worthington’s fourth annual Benefit the Vets event.

 Kayli Reese

WORTHINGTON, Iowa — A concert crowd more than double the size of Worthington’s population made its way to the town’s Memorial Hall on Sunday as part of a benefit for veterans.

The Bellamy Brothers, along with special guest John Conlee, performed Sunday as part of the fourth annual Benefit the Vets event at Worthington Memorial Hall.

