The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Joseph G. Bela, 53, of Centralia, Iowa, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 52/61/151 on a warrant charging first-degree criminal mischief.
- Arvester Edwards Jr., 40, of 900 Rhomberg Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Edwards assaulted Samya M. Stanford, 36, of the same address.
- Gregory A. Orwoll, 62, of 2635 W. 32nd St., reported the theft of a riding lawnmower worth $1,924 and a trailer worth $800 around 7:53 p.m. Saturday at his residence.