DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Inflation and opportunity have driven up the estimated cost of the utility project to the Field of Dreams by more than $5 million.
Project engineer Marc Ruden, of Origin Design, recently told Dyersville City Council members that when the original agreement was drafted in October, the project had a total estimated cost of about $8.2 million.
With inflation significantly driving up material costs, the most current estimate is closer to $11 million.
Additionally, the city now will utilize a grant awarded last summer that will allow two additional phases of the project to be added for around $2.5 million, bringing the project’s grand total to $13.5 million.
In July, the U.S. Department of Commerce awarded a $1.5 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to Dyersville to create and expand water and wastewater infrastructure to support tourism and business growth.
As a stipulation of the grant, a $1 million local match was needed. However, when the Field of Dreams utility project was still in its early conceptual phases, City Council members signaled that they would not be on board if it was going to be funded with local tax dollars.
So, City Administrator Mick Michel sought to find outside funding to cover the local match. When the city was awarded an additional $11 million in ARPA funding, the city was under the impression it could use some of that money for the match, but that turned out not to be the case.
As a result, that money sat unused while a new strategy was being developed — that is, until terms on the federal grant were negotiated.
Under the new terms, the city will be able to use that money for on-site improvements at the Field of Dreams site, which, in turn, led to the developer volunteering to provide the $1 million local match for the grant.
This move is considered a win-win for all involved as the original plans also did not include an on-site infrastructure improvement at the movie site — it just brought the project to the property line.
“It was really very mutually beneficial for both the city and developer,” Ruden said.
The project will add about 10,700 lineal feet of water main and 6,900 feet of gravity sewer to the Field of Dreams property along with an automatic flushing device and a lift station.
Michel said this development aligns with both the city’s goals and the aspirations of Gov. Kim Reynolds, who wants to see a turnkey project ready before the next Major League Baseball game in August.
