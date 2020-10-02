POTOSI, Wis. — In hopes of reversing a longtime enrollment decline in its school system and giving economic development a leg up, the Village of Potosi is making headway to attract new families to the scenic community.
But its greatest obstacle to reinventing itself as a bedroom community and tourist destination is finding places for people to live — aging locals and newcomers alike.
Housing is the “No. 1 issue in our community,” said Gary David, a local business owner and village trustee.
Village leaders are considering whether to commit to a regional housing project that would involve the construction of pocket neighborhoods in multiple southwest Wisconsin communities.
The 1,150-square-foot duplexes would surround a common green space and be rented to residents who earn less than 80% of the area’s median income, which in Grant County is about $57,000 for a family of four.
The Potosi School District and Potosi Brewery employ 107 people who qualify, according to Dimension Development, a Madison housing consultant that is spearheading the Driftless Homes Project.
The developments would be administered by Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, a nonprofit organization based in Dodgeville.
As of 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, 449 of 489 housing units in Potosi and the neighboring Village of Tennyson were occupied.
To date, four southwest Wisconsin communities — Brodhead, Cuba City, Monroe and Potosi — have expressed interest in participating.
At least 20 units must be constructed across the region for the project to be feasible. If a target of 60 units is reached, the developers estimate the cost will total $20.7 million.
Rural municipalities historically have struggled to secure state funding for affordable housing construction due to a lack of population density.
But the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority revised its guidelines this year to allocate a portion of state and federal tax credits for rural ventures. Almost $4.6 million of $16 million in housing tax credits were awarded to rural proposals. The state agency also earmarked $10 million for its rural affordable workforce housing initiative.
Dimension Development has applied for both sources of funding and will learn in the coming months if it is a recipient.
“Construction costs are absurdly high right now,” said Jocelyn Borchardt, development director at Dimension. “This is a wonderful time to bring in third-party money.”
She estimated that construction will begin in March 2022 and conclude the following December. Private investors would own the development, but after 15 years, SWCAP would have the option to buy the facilities.
Because base construction and design expenses are generally constant regardless of a project’s size, Dimension Development depends on securing state funding to balance the scales so it can generate a sufficient return on investment.
Participating municipalities must provide the land and site infrastructure, including sewer, water and electric access, at no cost.
Multiple sites in Potosi are under consideration for five or six duplexes, David said, and the village is assembling the funding for a potential land purchase.
This month, a village housing authority will be formed, which will oversee further planning.
“You’re trying to reinvent yourself,” David said. “We don’t have agriculture as an economy like we once did.”