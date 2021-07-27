A renovation project set to break up the larger housing units in the Dubuque County Jail is underway.
The project will wall off the connection between the upper and lower levels of the jail’s two larger, 49-person housing units, cutting the capacity of each unit in half.
While the work will technically add two new housing units, Jail Administrator Capt. Mike Muenster said the total jail capacity will remain the same at 212 people. Breaking up the two large units, however, will make the space more manageable.
“That is something that is a very large area to manage,” he said of the 49-capacity units. “... One of the most learned things this past year is that an area that large isn’t that conducive to keeping people segregated and quarantined.”
Muenster also called the project a “relatively minor remodel,” since the bulk of the work involves putting up a wall and adding some new doors. However, he noted that this time also will be used to brighten up the area, since the housing unit will be closed during construction.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said a crew started work last week, and the project is expected to be completed by mid-October. Dubuque-based Conlon Construction is the contractor for the project, which is expected to cost around $730,000.
Work initially was slated to begin earlier this year, but Kennedy said it couldn’t begin until all materials arrived on site.
“Because this is a functioning facility, we needed to make sure we had the smallest time possible for our housing units to be down,” he said. “Obviously, inmates can’t be in a housing unit while construction is going on.”
Kennedy added that the department does not currently have to worry about sending inmates elsewhere during construction, as the jail population is low enough to keep everyone in Dubuque.
“We actually have enough beds without this housing unit in the jail,” he said. “So, we’re not paying that shipping expense, which can get pretty significant pretty fast. If we maintain that trajectory through the rest of the summer, once the project’s done, we will be ready to house them normally.”
Currently, the jail population is just more than 140. Muenster said the jail’s old juvenile detention area, which has been vacant for a while, is being used as an “overflow” area once cells are all taken up.
“We’re going to get a little bit tighter,” he said. “My goal was to not have to ship anyone out, but obviously, I don’t have a crystal ball on whether or not we’ll have to ship people out or if crime is going to go up.”
Walling off the housing units’ connection initially was part of a larger, proposed $6 million jail renovation. But Kennedy proposed prioritizing this project last year when COVID-19 outbreaks began to affect jail populations throughout the country.
Kennedy told the county Board of Supervisors last year that breaking up the large housing units would prevent the spread of COVID-19 if someone inside the jail tested positive for the virus. Supervisors supported going forward with the project in June 2020 after the Dubuque County Jail had about 30 inmates test positive for COVID-19.
Kennedy still lists the prevention of disease spreading as a major benefit of the project.
“With COVID and everything that it brought to our community, it helps us medically segregate inmates and helps reduce the chances of a large outbreak if COVID continues to rear its ugly head or another disease comes along that devastates our community,” he said.
Also, Kennedy said the larger units required 24-hour staff presence due to their size and the number of inmates. By dividing it up, he said a constant staff presence is no longer required and frees up staff members for other tasks.
He added that breaking up housing units allows for a better opportunity to classify inmates and house them with similar offenders.
“It keeps nonviolent people with other nonviolent people and improves the safety of the jail,” Kennedy said. “Sometimes, these nonviolent people can get preyed on by more aggressive inmates.”