STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton Fire Department officials will hold a drive-up fundraising event this weekend for a volunteer member stricken with cancer.
“Cruise in for Kruse” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stockton Fire Station, 127 E. Front Ave., according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Mark Kruse and his family. Kruse is a captain with the fire department who was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.
The event will feature a take-out meal of spaghetti and garlic bread and numerous raffle items.
Visit facebook.com/Stockton-Fire-Department-160535693952/ and https://bit.ly/3eJppJZ for more information.