As a new decade begins, the wine industry is staring down a variety of challenges.
Wine consumption in the U.S. dropped by about 1% in 2019, according to a recently released report from research firm IWSR. It marked the first time since 1994 that there was a year-over-year decrease in wine volume.
Meanwhile, some in the industry are fretting about possible tariffs on various products imported from the European Union, including wine. This could deal a major blow to bars and restaurants and force retailers to reconsider what they have in stock.
Brian Schulz co-owns Hops & Rye, a restaurant and bar on the corner of Locust and West 11th streets in downtown Dubuque.
He is not surprised that the new study shows a changing of the guard in the alcohol industry. New hard seltzer products have burst onto the scene and taken a bite out of the market.
“Wine consumption appears to be going down, and the seltzers are going up,” said Schulz. “The young crowd, especially, is really into the seltzers.”
CHANGING TASTES
Ross Miller, owner of Sid’s Beverage in Dubuque, said he, too, has noticed changes in the industry.
His store continues to stock about 1,000 different kinds of wine. But a more crowded and diverse range of alcohol options has altered consumer behavior.
“In the past, we’d see a lot of people come in and ask for recommendations on the different kinds of wine we have,” said Miller. “Now, we see that with craft beer instead. People will come in and ask what new beers we have. The people who are buying wine already know what they want.”
Peggy Harmston, owner of Massbach Ridge Winery in Elizabeth, Ill., is cognizant of the trends taking hold in the industry. However, she is not overly concerned.
In addition to a vineyard and winery in Elizabeth, Massbach Ridge offers a tasting room in downtown Galena, Ill. Harmston believes the charm of these venues and the authenticity of her products will continue to connect with customers.
“Our product is about coming out and having an experience,” she said. “It is about enjoying the winery and that countryside setting and enjoying a homegrown product.”
She said the winery’s main demographic is women ages 35 to 60 years. Harmston recognizes the need to appeal to younger customers and believes that changing product packaging or altering flavor profiles could help lure these new customers.
Massbach Ridge also is using events to enhance interest in the business, including a 5K “wine run.”
TARIFF PRESSURES
The wine industry also has been rocked by the prospect of new tariffs.
In late December, President Donald Trump’s administration proposed 100% tariffs on a variety of European goods, including whiskeys, cheese and wines. This threat marked the latest development in an escalating trade war between the U.S. and European Union.
It remains unclear if and when these tariffs will take effect. However, the mere possibility of them has captured the attention of state and national trade groups.
Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of Iowa Restaurant Association, aims to bring attention to the issue before it causes major problems.
“We often think about tariffs in terms of how they will affect those who export their products,” she said. “As a country, we usually don’t think about the people who depend on imports in the same way.”
Dunker said imported wines are often a “differentiator” for bars or restaurants that help bring in customers. Tariffs would increase the price of such wines and hurt restaurants that operate on razor-thin profit margins.
“This would really affect the viability of many small restaurants,” she said.
If the tariffs take effect, it also likely would affect the selection at local liquor stores.
Miller said Sid’s Beverage stocks a variety of wines from multiple European countries. Escalating prices could put that diverse selection in jeopardy.
“It would definitely affect our overseas variety,” he said. “Ultimately, it would come down to our distributors and what they decide. But I am guessing you would see more California wines and other domestic wines take more control of the market.”
For domestic wine producers, there could be a silver lining.
“If it decreases the supply (of European wines), people might look somewhere else for fine wine,” said Harmston. “That could benefit local producers.”