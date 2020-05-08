Police said an intoxicated driver led officers on a high-speed chase in Dubuque on Wednesday before crashing into a utility pole.
Dennis J. Hantelmann, 37, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 27th and White streets on charges of eluding and third-offense operating while intoxicated. He also was issued 13 traffic citations.
Court documents released Thursday state that an officer pulled over Hantelmann for traffic infractions near Elm and East 21st streets, but as the officer approached the driver’s side door, the vehicle sped away. Hantelmann ran a red light at Elm and East 20th streets.
Hantelmann’s vehicle was traveling faster than 57 mph in a 25 mph zone on Elm, according to documents. He turned onto Washington Street, ran stop signs at its intersections with East 18th and 19th streets and drove the wrong way through a roundabout. The vehicle then turned into an alley between Jackson and Washington streets and traveled north at a high rate of speed.
Police called off the pursuit for safety reasons. Officers then located the vehicle after Hantelmann was traveling north on White Street and crashed into a utility pole at its intersection with East 27th Street.
Hantelmann fled on foot and was located on a porch at a residence in the 2600 block of Central Avenue, police said.