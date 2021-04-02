The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Diamond N. Mays, 26, of 2940 Wildwood Drive, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Thursday at her residence on a warrant charging possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and driving while barred.
- Kyle T. Woods, 23, of 250 Julien Dubuque Drive, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
- Randy A. Grutz, 33, of 1500 Butterfield Road, No. 114, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
- Justina Joel, 36, of 3724 Pennsylvania Ave., No. E43, reported fraud resulting in the theft of $1,900 at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- Major L. Smith, 23, of 259½ Valeria St., reported $1,500 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle between 8 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.