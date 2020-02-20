A longtime leader at Emmaus Bible College died this week after more than 60 years of service at the Dubuque faith-based institution.
Daniel Smith, the school's chancellor and former president, died Wednesday morning. He was 86 years old.
Smith was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who obtained a doctorate in education after his service. He began working as a teacher in 1959 at what then was known as Emmaus Bible School.
He spent several years teaching courses in Christian education, psychology and Christian counseling. He later became business manager, student dean, dean of education and executive vice president.
Smith became Eammaus' fourth president in 1976 and held the position until 2000. He then served as chancellor until the time of his death