A former Dubuque County prosecutor ousted earlier this year has filed a lawsuit claiming he was retaliated against for speaking out about his boss and running for his boss’ seat in the recent election cycle.

Former Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall filed a petition in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County this week listing both the county and current Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III as defendants.

