A former Dubuque County prosecutor ousted earlier this year has filed a lawsuit claiming he was retaliated against for speaking out about his boss and running for his boss’ seat in the recent election cycle.
Former Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall filed a petition in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County this week listing both the county and current Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III as defendants.
In an email to the TH, May said he is “not able to provide any comment at this time,” as the parties have not been served yet with the lawsuit.
Kirkendall declined to comment for this story.
The suit was filed Wednesday, one day after Kirkendall, who ran independent of a political party, lost the election for county attorney to Republican Scott Nelson. May lost his bid for reelection to Sam Wooden in the Democratic primary earlier this year.
In the suit, Kirkendall alleges retaliation and retaliatory discharge in violation of public policy, arguing that it is his constitutional right to run for public office and that comments he made about May are “protected whistleblower activity” covered by Iowa code. He is seeking a jury trial to address his claims.
“As a direct and proximate result of defendants’ acts of retaliation, (Kirkendall) has suffered damages, including, but not limited to, compensatory damages for past lost income and lost benefits, as well as damages for future lost income and benefits,” the suit states.
Kirkendall was hired as an assistant county attorney in March 2018, and May took office in January 2019.
Kirkendall filed to run for Dubuque County attorney in February, citing concerns about May’s leadership and management of the county attorney’s office. The suit claims May retaliated against Kirkendall for his actions by harassing and firing him.
“If allowed to go unremedied, (Kirkendall’s) firing would frustrate the well-recognized public policy of the State of Iowa by having a chilling effect on public employees’ willingness to exercise their right to participate in the political process and to speak freely on matters of public concern,” the suit states.
The suit primarily details the circumstances leading up to Kirkendall’s ouster, including interactions with former witness victim coordinator Ali Newsom. Newsom resigned from her position in May and submitted a $750,000 claim against the county for harassment she said she experienced from Kirkendall, an allegation Kirkendall has denied.
The suit claims that Newsom, May’s former secretary, was inexperienced and hired over several “more qualified, experienced” candidates.
“On multiple occasions, Kirkendall told May that Newsom was not performing well due to her lack of experience,” the suit states. “Rather than redirect Newsom, May encouraged an acrimonious working environment by telling Newsom that Kirkendall had made complaints about her performance.”
Following a March 16 meeting between Kirkendall and Newsom — which the suit states Kirkendall believed to be “productive and improved his professional relationship with Newsom” — May sent Kirkendall an email calling the meeting “insubordination” and saying Kirkendall would be disciplined.
On March 18, Kirkendall sent May an email with his notes from the meeting with Newsom and also “raised concerns about May’s behavior,” the suit states. Kirkendall also sent the email to members of his bargaining unit, “anticipating disciplinary action.”
The March 18 email previously was provided to the Telegraph Herald separately by both Kirkendall and Newsom.
In the email, Kirkendall criticizes May and states that Newsom “has no natural aptitude or apparent interest in building rapport with vulnerable victims.” He also claimed that May’s relationship with Newsom was “inappropriate,” an allegation both May and Newsom denied.
Kirkendall was placed on administrative leave March 25 as the investigation into Newsom’s harassment claim commenced. The initial complaint later was found to be unsubstantiated.
However, Kirkendall’s suit alleged that May “attempted to influence the Human Resources investigation and its conclusion” and that May “tasked Newsom and other employees with ‘finding dirt’ on Kirkendall.” The suit alleges the investigation was closed but reopened at May’s request, and more witnesses identified by May were interviewed.
Following the investigation, Kirkendall was asked to sign a “confidential last chance agreement” and told that if he didn’t sign, it would be considered a resignation. Kirkendall did not sign the letter, and Iowa Workforce Development later deemed Kirkendall’s employment separation a firing.
The suit states that in October, the “defendants or someone closely connected to defendants” leaked the internal investigation report detailing Newsom’s allegations against Kirkendall. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the report details instances in which Kirkendall was “hostile” and “argumentative” with May.
“The purpose of sharing this report with the media was to further retaliate against Kirkendall and harm his campaign,” the suit states.
Court documents on behalf of May and Dubuque County have not yet been filed in the suit.
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors Chair Harley Pothoff said he could not comment on the incident, further saying the suit would be referred to the county’s legal counsel and insurance provider.
“I would have to assume that we would use our outside counsel, since C.J. is involved,” he said.
The county already had spent $49,000 on outside counsel related to Kirkendall’s firing and Newsom’s resignation in the fiscal year that ended June 30. The county has continued to use outside counsel for these legal actions regularly since but has not yet been billed for those services.