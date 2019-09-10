The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dean J. Boncyk, 66, of 1266 Jackson St., No. 3, was arrested at about 12:20 a.m. Monday at his residence on charges of assault with injury, two counts of first-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Boncyk assaulted Deborah A. Ford, 58, of 1266 Jackson St., No. 6, on Sunday at that address.
Jeremy M. Sanders, 45, of 2551 Washington St. was arrested at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Central Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine and warrants charging assault with injury and two counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Sanders assaulted Daniel L. Henke, 58, of 2518 1/2
- Central Ave., on Feb. 23 at Sanders’ residence.
- Matthew J. Grijalva, 36, of 620 University Ave., was arrested at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, violation of a protective order, child endangerment and failure to appear in court. Court documents state that Grijalva assaulted Rebecca C. Anderson, 32, of the same address, in the presence of her 8-year-old daughter.
- Destiny L. Green, 18, of 1135 Walnut St., was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Green assaulted Brittany M. Green, 23, of the same address.