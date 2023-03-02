Recent, heavy snowfall north of the Dubuque area could spell the return of spring flooding along the Mississippi River.
The National Weather Service recently issued its second spring flood outlook, with the key message that the river faces a “well-above-normal spring flood risk.”
“The first spring flood outlook was released Feb. 9, and it was pretty benign,” said Matt Wilson, senior service hydrologist with the weather service office in the Quad Cities. “Then, for the next two weeks, there was a 200 (%) to 400% increase in precipitation in the Upper Midwest, mostly falling as snow.”
Recommended for you
Wilson said areas of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin went from having snowpacks with 2 to 4 inches of water equivalent to broad areas with 4 to 6 inches of snowpack.
“There were also pockets (of the region) with 6 or more inches of water in their snowpacks,” Wilson said. “That really increased the flood potential.”
The outlook for the Dubuque area notes that additional storms and the rate of melting snow in the Upper Mississippi River basin will help determine the severity of flooding this spring.
“The risk of mild to moderate floods on the river is in the 90 percentile, so you can kind of count on that,” Wilson said.
The outlook states that although the overall risk of flooding is above the 30-year average, there is no guarantee that flooding will occur.
Local officials have taken notice of the outlook as spring approaches.
“There’s a lot of snowpack up there (in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin),” said Tom Berger, Dubuque County’s emergency management director. “We’ve got to be careful and pay attention to what’s happening up north, so we can respond down here if we have to.”
Steve Braun, Grant County, Wis., emergency management director, said some localities have worked to mitigate flood risk along the Mississippi.
“One of the advantages we have is that over past 20 years, we have taken advantage of some federal programs and purchased and demolished homes in the Mississippi River floodplain that were most susceptible to flooding,” he said.
Problems still can occur in riverside communities that must close stormwater outlets when river levels rise.
“When those are closed, we have a higher risk of flash flooding in those communities,” Braun said.
Flooding can pose a particular problem in areas of East Dubuque, Ill.
“Where we usually have our issues is outside the dike in the Flats area,” said East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim. “It can get where we can no longer access certain areas if the water gets high enough that it covers the road.”
Heim noted that one of the worst instances of high water occurred 22 years ago.
The Mississippi River rose to 25.4 feet on April 21, 2001 — the second-highest crest in the area’s recorded history.
“To reach certain areas, we would have to put our boat in the water,” Heim said. “We haven’t had anything like that since then.”
The Dubuque area hasn’t faced significant Mississippi River flooding since 2019. The river rose to 23.18 feet at Dubuque’s railroad bridge on April 27, 2019, the fourth-highest crest in Dubuque’s history. The flood stage is 17 feet at the railroad bridge. The river topped 20 feet at the bridge three times in 2019.
“The good takeaway (from the recent outlook) is to be prepared to expect some floods, but they are not likely to reach the catastrophic levels of 2019, at least at this point,” Wilson said.
Any floods will mark a change from recent years along the Mississippi, when river levels were low.
“Last year, we were in second year of a drought around here,” Wilson said. “At the start of this winter, we were still in drought, but the soils have been getting a whole lot more moist, and by the end of this winter, most of (this area of Iowa) should be almost completely out of drought.”
The Iowa National Weather Service offices are scheduled to release their third flooding outlook of the year on March 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.