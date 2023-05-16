A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in relation to leaving two children unattended in a bathtub, allegedly leading to a near-drowning and severe brain injury to her infant.

Champayne R. Sandifer-Jackson, 23, was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to three counts of child endangerment and one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

