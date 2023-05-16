A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in relation to leaving two children unattended in a bathtub, allegedly leading to a near-drowning and severe brain injury to her infant.
Champayne R. Sandifer-Jackson, 23, was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to three counts of child endangerment and one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
“I find that there is a considerable danger to (Sandifer-Jackson’s children) and the community to have you continue to remain in the community,” Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said while ordering the sentence. “I don’t find a suspended sentence at all appropriate here. I can’t even justify it for half a second.”
As part of a plea deal, charges of child endangerment causing serious bodily injury and possession of marijuana were dismissed.
Court documents state that emergency responders were called to Sandifer-Jackson’s residence on May 30 after a possible drowning was reported.
A then-almost-8-month-old was found unresponsive and was eventually airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Sandifer-Jackson told police that she was giving the boy and his then-2-year-old brother a bath, with about four inches of water in the tub. She left the residence to see what her neighbor had called about after noticing a missed call.
“Sandifer-Jackson indicated she was gone for approximately two minutes,” documents state. “When she returned to the bathroom, the water in the tub was higher than when she left and (the infant) was flipped over out of his baby tub, facedown in the water.”
Doctors in Iowa City diagnosed the child with a severe brain injury after finding evidence of a “significant lack of blood flow,” documents state.
Documents state that hair samples from the infant and Sandifer-Jackson’s two other children tested positive for drugs following the incident, and Sandifer-Jackson also had drugs in her system.
Both Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Amanda Lassance and Sandifer-Jackson’s attorney, Joey Hoover, asked Ackley for a 10-year suspended prison sentence.
However, Lassance asked that Sandifer-Jackson be placed in the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. to give Sandifer-Jackson needed structure, such as maintaining employment and having regular drug screenings.
“To make herself available for her other three children and still be an involved person in (the infant’s) life, she needs to take all those steps,” Lassance said. “I think if we just ordered probation, we would be back here in the future trying to make some stability and structure for her.”
Hoover argued that it could take months for Sandifer-Jackson to get a bed at the facility, as people who are incarcerated would be prioritized for a bed before her.
“There’s an infant child that needs care of their mother, and three children who want to get back in care of their mother,” Hoover said. I believe Ms. Jackson fully understands the severity and dangers she has put her children in in the past and does not wish to do that again.”
Ackley said she considered Sandifer-Jackson’s age, “sporadic employment,” continued drug use and the involvement of children in her sentence.
“I don’t find (the children) to be safe placed in your care,” she said.