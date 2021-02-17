The parent company of Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino reported a net loss for 2020 as a result of COVID-19 impacts on the gaming industry.
Boyd Gaming on Tuesday reported revenues of $2.18 billion in 2020, compared to $3.33 billion for 2019, according to a press release.
The release states that the company’s revenues “were significantly impacted by state-mandated COVID-19 property closures that began in mid-March 2020 and continued through the second quarter,” as well as operating restrictions and property closures in the fourth quarter of the year.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $635.9 million, compared to $833.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.