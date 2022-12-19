A local member of the Iowa Legislature is asking Dubuque County leaders to test water sources near Dubuque Regional Airport for potentially harmful “forever chemicals.”
Members of the Dubuque County Board of Health said they are interested in the proposal by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, to test wells and streams near the airport for PFAS but that the county would need to secure funding first.
PFAS are a group of thousands of manmade chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s because of their useful properties. Due to their widespread use, traces of PFAS commonly are found in water, soil, air, fish and wildlife.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says exposure to high levels of certain PFAS might lead to adverse health outcomes, but research is ongoing into the potential health impacts of different levels of exposure to PFAS.
Isenhart said he suggested to the Dubuque County Board of Health that the county test water sources near the airport after PFAS had been detected in water sources surrounding airports throughout the country. The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, recently reported that PFAS had been detected in two groundwater wells near Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.
“I’m encouraging people who are responsible for protecting the public to get ahead of the curve,” Isenhart said. “If we’re seeing PFAS around other airports, then it’s probably a good idea to test around ours.”
The PFAS contaminating groundwater sources surrounding airports throughout the country widely are believed to have originated from aqueous film-forming firefighting foams used at airports.
Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing said the Federal Aviation Administration has required the airport to use firefighting foam that contains PFAS for years, and the foam is tested annually at the airport to ensure it works properly.
“We have not had to use it in over 25 years, but the FAA requires us to test it once a year,” Dalsing said. “We know the FAA is aware of the issues with PFAS and they are looking at alternatives.”
Dalsing said the airport last month acquired an apparatus that allows firefighting crews at the airport to test the foam without it seeping into nearby water sources.
Dubuque County Board of Health Chair Sandra Larson said board members have shown interest in conducting testing near the airport but that they would need to secure funding either through grants or from the Board of Supervisors.
Adam Hoffman, Board of Health member and professor of environmental chemistry at University of Dubuque, said he also is interested in conducting the testing, but he wants to wait until testing of 40 water samples from Dubuque County by University of Iowa Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination is completed early next year.
Darrin Thompson, associate director of the center, said the organization currently is not testing for PFAS in Dubuque County.
“We hope to be able to test for PFAS in water, urine and blood serum samples by the end of 2023, once our methods are validated,” he said.
