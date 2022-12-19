A local member of the Iowa Legislature is asking Dubuque County leaders to test water sources near Dubuque Regional Airport for potentially harmful “forever chemicals.”

Members of the Dubuque County Board of Health said they are interested in the proposal by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, to test wells and streams near the airport for PFAS but that the county would need to secure funding first.

