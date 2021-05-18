PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently received a $10,000 grant from Compeer Financial toward the launch of its Dairy Pilot Plant.
According to a press release, the proposed plant will be located at Pioneer Farm and will provide research and education about dairy food product development. It also will offer students an opportunity to learn about rural economic development, entrepreneurship and sustainability.
Additionally, officials plan to integrate the plant into system-level research on feed efficiency and energy and water usage.
UW-P’s Dairy Pilot Plant will be the first dairy food processing plant on a university farm in the state, the release states.