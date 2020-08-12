BELMONT, Wis. — One person was injured Monday when strong winds tipped over a semi-tractor trailer between Belmont and Platte- ville.
Erik R. Bojack, 45, of Dunlap, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:25 p.m. on U.S. 151 in Belmont Township.
A press release states that Dunlap was traveling south on the highway when the semi that he was driving overturned due to strong winds.
The semi was towed from the scene.