MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Jackson County supervisors have set a new date and total for their third try at securing funding for a new jail.
County board members recently unanimously voted to schedule a March 2 vote on the issuance of $5.9 million in bonds for the construction of a 30-bed jail facility. Officials have said the current 12-person jail has security and safety issues and is on the verge of being shuttered by state officials.
The size of the facility has been reduced since it last went to voters in August 2019. Then, residents were asked to support issuing $6.5 million in funding for a 50-bed jail. The 57.5% of voters who backed the measure fell short of the 60% threshold required.
County Supervisor Jack Willey said the cost to construct the new 30-bed jail will total $6.2 million. He explained that county officials settled on asking for $5.9 million in bonds in order to sway voters.
“The majority of the people we talked to said they thought the last one would have passed if it was under $6 million, so we made sure we asked for less than that,” Willey said.
The remaining $300,000 would come from the county’s capital improvements fund. While the fund currently holds about $150,000, Supervisor Mike Steines said it should reach $300,000 by the time construction on the jail begins if the March vote succeeds.
“It’s the best action for us to do to bring the cost down,” he said. “It would be great if the bid came in low.”
While Willey said he has some concerns about the smaller jail meeting future capacity needs for the county, the completed facility would possess the capability to be expanded to hold an additional 12 beds if needed.
“Everybody said they didn’t want us to build a hotel to house out-of-county prisoners,” he said. “We don’t know what the future holds. Thirty beds might be too small, but that is what we ended up with.”
While the road has been long, Steines said he believes the vote in March poses the best chance the county has ever had to secure the funds needed for a new jail.
“We missed it last time by only 100 votes,” Steines said. “We have kicked the can down the road for three years. I think people know this needs to be done.”