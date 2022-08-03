Dubuque faces a lack of available workforce housing, and that shortage only will worsen if nothing is done, local economic development officials told the Dubuque City Council this week.
David Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant with Greater Dubuque Development Corp., called for the city to create a comprehensive plan to address the city’s workforce housing shortage during a work session with council members. The session focused on the high demand and low availability of affordable housing in Dubuque, which is leading to extremely low vacancy rates and high home sale prices.
“If we’ve got a problem, it’s only going to get worse,” Lyons told council members. “Whether you look at the lowest, the average or the highest way to look at it, we are still significantly off of what the market should be generating if it’s responding to workforce housing needs in Dubuque.”
A recent housing needs assessment conducted by East Central Intergovernmental Association found that the vacancy rate for single-family homes in Dubuque was 0.5% in 2020, while the rental vacancy rate was 9%.
Lyons said the low availability of housing and high demand is driving up the price of homes.
The average sale price for a home was $212,684 in 2020. That average increased to $236,390 in 2021, according to the housing needs assessment. The number of properties sold increased in 2021 compared to 2020, while the number of “for sale” listings decreased.
Lyons said the housing shortage is exacerbating already high housing costs for Dubuque residents, with about 43.5% of residents now spending more than 30% of their income on housing payments.
That shortage is expected to worsen over the next eight years. Lyons said that by 2030, Dubuque will need to add 1,192 new housing units in order to meet anticipated demand, but at the current rate, the community is expected to add an estimated 681 new units in that time.
“Even if we were going to do our best, we would be half short,” Lyons said.
He presented a number of strategies the city could pursue to increase housing stock while also making home buying more affordable.
One strategy would be expanding the use of tax increment financing to offset the cost of developing housing for middle-income residents, along with using TIF funds to provide financial assistance to residents seeking affordable mortgages.
“Not only do you want to bring the costs down of home development, but you also want to bring up the buyer’s ability to afford those homes,” Lyons said.
Lyons also suggested that city officials work more closely with developers to seek state and federal funds to assist with home development and that the city market to developers to encourage them to construct workforce housing for middle-income residents, instead of low- or high-income housing.
Lyons stressed the importance of the city maintaining and expanding available rental units by increasing enforcement on nuisance properties and developing a warning system for aging rental properties that may need maintenance or improvements.
He also said the city should work to curb the number of single-family homes being converted to rental units and suggested city leaders identify areas of the community for potential apartment and multi-family unit housing.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said the high demand for housing in Dubuque is negatively affecting the community by driving up costs and limiting availability of housing.
He said the council likely will discuss adopting a housing plan during goal-setting sessions scheduled for later this year.
“If the need for housing is on a scale of 1 to 10, it’s at a 10,” Sprank said. “We need to figure out how to attract more developers and find more land to build on.”
Council Member Susan Farber said the city also should focus on redeveloping its existing supply of vacant historic houses as a means of increasing the number of available homes.
“We need to try to find more investors to take these wonderful buildings and turn them into housing,” Farber said. “The more we can do to address this issue, the better.”
