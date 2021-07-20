ELKADER, Iowa -- Donations are being accepted for a challenge grant to help protect and preserve a portion of the historic Motor Mill site along the Turkey River.
Motor Mill Foundation of Clayton County seeks matching funds to be used to help restore the 1870s limestone inn structure at the site. The inn once housed customers of the Motor gristmill. Later, it became a farm home. The rehabilitation project will protect the inn from floods and add ventilation to alleviate moisture damage.
Clayton County was awarded a Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant of $125,000 to launch the project.
Donations will be accepted through Aug. 13. For more information or to make a donation, visit mtyc.co/ygqe8f.